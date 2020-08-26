The Selling Sunset star opens up about her "civil" relationship with her fiance's ex Christina Anstead

WATCH: Heather Rae Young on Planning Her Wedding to Tarek El Moussa — and Who Won't Be Invited

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are already in the midst of planning their wedding after getting engaged last month — and the Selling Sunset star let PEOPLE in on her plans for the big day.

“We have not chosen a specific date, we’re looking at a couple different locations — we want to do it in California somewhere on the beach,” the celebrity real estate agent, 32, told host Daryn Carp on an episode of PeopleTV’s Reality Check.

“We’re thinking within this next year,” she added. “So probably summer 2021."

Aside from the couple, two important names are already confirmed to take part in the ceremony: El Moussa's daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 5. "Absolutely the kids are going to be involved," said Young. “I’m going to have Taylor stand up on my side and he’s going to have Brayden stand up on his side."

She also revealed the kids will likely be the only members of the wedding party.

Young, who often calls herself Taylor and Brayden's "bonus mom," has a great relationship with her soon-to-be stepkids. In fact, El Moussa told PEOPLE that Young's love for his children was what pushed him to propose to her after just a year together.

The Flipping 101 star actually told Taylor that he was going to pop the question before anyone else, and she kept the secret. “That's the most excited I've ever seen her,” he said.

Young says that Taylor is thrilled to be a part of the wedding, but hasn’t yet decided what role she wants to play in the ceremony. “I’m like, listen, you can be everything!” Young laughs, sharing that she just got the nine-year-old three necklaces made, one reading “bridesmaid,” one reading “flower girl” and one reading “maid of honor,” each inscribed in gold.

“She can wear all of them and then choose what she wants to wear,” Young says.

Two names that will not be on their guest list: Christina and Ant.

“We don’t go to dinner with them, we don’t have lunch with them… we have a very civil, great relationship with them for the kids — the kids are number one, that’s the most important — but that’s kind of where it stops,” Young says of her and El Moussa’s amicable relationship with his ex and her new husband.

“I don’t think I would like to have his ex at my wedding,” Young continues with a laugh.

El Moussa and Christina share custody of the kids, and they split their time between Christina and Ant’s modern farmhouse and El Moussa and Young’s new beach house, both located in Newport Beach, CA.

Another thing Young says she and El Moussa are leaning away from is having the wedding filmed for TV, despite her Selling Sunset costars Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn having their weddings featured on the season finales of season 2 and season 3, respectively.

“I think Tarek’s and mine will probably be a very intimate but very beautiful wedding. We’re still trying to decide how big, how small,” Young says. “But right now, we’ve talked, and we’re leaning towards no, not having it filmed.”

Whether the day makes it to TV or not, Young and El Moussa have been open with sharing their wedding-planning process on Instagram. (Heather recently documented that she was going wedding dress shopping with her mom!) So chances are, fans won’t be in the dark when it comes to their big day.