Heather Rae Young Shares Wedding Venue Sneak Peek with Tarek El Moussa: 'It's Happening Soon'

The Selling Sunset realtor and the HGTV star got engaged in July 2020, and recently changed their wedding plans due to the pandemic

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding day is inching closer and now, Young is sharing a sneak peek of where they'll fete the big day.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a couple of photos from their reception venue: one of her and the HGTV star, 40, sharing a smooch in the middle of a ballroom, and another of them smiling and slow dancing in the same spot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The room appears open and airy with silvery carpeting and decorative molding, a fanlight window atop tall french doors that lead outside and a massive crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

"Standing in the exact place we'll have our first dance as husband and wife," Young captioned the photos. "I can't wait to marry you @therealtarekelmoussa."

She also added a message for fans eager to gain more insight into their special day: "The only thing I'll say to you all is… it's happening soon."

Heather Rae Young Teases Wedding Location Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

The bride- and groom-to-be first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when El Moussa popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a trip to St. Barts, and Young marked one year of being engaged to El Moussa in July with a sweet Instagram message.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," she wrote. "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him. ♥️"

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Though they've been planning the wedding for quite some time — and teasing fans along the way — the couple revealed last month that they had decided to "scrap everything" and go in another direction when it came to planning their special day.

In a candid Instagram post, Young explained, "I haven't fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything." They did so because Young had been "so stressed," she shared.

"We decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them," she revealed.

Tarek El Moussa and heather Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/ instagram

In his own post, Tarek wrote: "Basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off."

"Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Have Been 'Inseparable' Since the Day They Met: 'When We're Together the World Stops'

The wedding will be a first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa, who was married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack for seven years before the two split in 2016. El Moussa shares two children, daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6, with Haack.

Young often shares her experiences as a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden, and told PEOPLE in July that "The kids are a huge part of our lives."