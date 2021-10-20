Heather Rae Young Shares Sweet Video of Tarek El Moussa Moments Before His Proposal: 'Makes Me Tear Up'

"T recorded this moments before he proposed to me," the Selling Sunset star captioned the selfie video of her soon-to-be husband

Tarek El Moussa is clearly head-over-heels in love with fiancée Heather Rae Young!

Ahead of the pair's upcoming nuptials, Young, 34, shared a sweet selfie video that El Moussa, 40, captured moments before he popped the question in July 2020.

"T recorded this moments before he proposed to me," the Selling Sunset realtor captioned the adorable post. "It's a private video that means the world to me and makes me tear up every time I listen to it. The most thoughtful, kind, generous man… that I get to call my husband very very soon. You and me. ❤️."

Dressed in a sharp tuxedo, El Moussa said to the camera, "Well, honey. I guess you're going to be watching this video a little bit later, but I'm here on the beach right now, looking at the venue I got set up for us because I'm about to ask you to marry me."

"This is my selfie video to you, to let you know you are my best friend in the world," he continued. "I know you're getting ready right now, and I love you more than anything."

"You saved me, you changed me, I love you … and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, but I hope you love what I put together for you because I think it's really cool, honey. And I can't wait for you to see it, and you'll be watching this video in a few hours, so … this is all for you — you're that special," El Moussa gushed. "The whole beach is yours, baby."

The Flip or Flop star proposed last year while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, Calif.

The HGTV personality got down on one knee in the sand and asked for Young's hand in marriage. He revealed that in preparation for the big moment, he secretly drove to Running Springs, Calif., to ask her parents for their blessing, which they gave.

El Moussa chose an eight carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. "The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," El Moussa previously told PEOPLE. "I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number."

The couple, who met through mutual friends on the Fourth of July in 2019, have since become inseparable.

"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years," Tarek said back in August 2019, just a month after he and Young started dating.

"Then out of the blue [Heather] walked into my life," he continued. "In life you can't predict the future! I couldn't predict divorce! I couldn't predict two cancers! I couldn't predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man."

