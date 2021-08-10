Heather Rae Young Reveals She and Tarek El Moussa Scrapped Original Wedding Plans, Changed 'Everything'

Heather Rae Young says that she and fiancé Tarek El Moussa decided to completely change course on their initial wedding plans, even going so far as to send out "new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them"

Heather Rae Young is taking followers behind the scenes of her wedding planning process.

In a candid post shared to Instagram Monday night, the Selling Sunset star, 33, admitted that she and fiancé Tarek El Moussa scrapped their original wedding plans and "decided to completely change everything" before settling on a new direction for their celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with a black-and-white selfie of herself and El Moussa, 39, Young told her followers that she'd "spent the whole day wedding planning and it just made me so excited for our special day 🥰🤍."

She added, "I haven't fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything. 😅"

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Heather Rae Young/instagram

When her fiancé saw "how stressed" she had become, Heather explained that she and El Moussa took a new course for their special day.

"We decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them 😂," she revealed. "[B]ut I'm a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn't be happier. 🥰"

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

While she and the HGTV star are looking forward to "a big celebration with our closest friends and family," Young said the couple also wants their wedding "to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage."

She continued, "This is a big day for us and for our family and we don't take that lightly. All I can say is that I'm so lucky to have someone who's on the same page as me and I think we're both just ready for the day to finally come 🤗🤍."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young move Credit: Heather Rae Young

El Moussa chimed in with his own comment on the post, writing, "My everything ❤️❤️❤️."

Young and her fiancé first began dating in July 2019 and got engaged a year later. The two have been chronicling the lead-up to their wedding on social media, but have remained tight-lipped about specific details.

In an Instagram posted earlier this month, Young teased that she and El Moussa are tying the knot "so soon," but did not name an exact wedding date. In response to followers' questions, the Netflix star revealed that she plans to wear a white dress on her big day and that she and El Moussa will not be throwing a destination wedding.

Tarek and Heather House Floods Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

The wedding will be a first marriage for Young and the second for El Moussa, who was married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack before the two split in 2016 after seven years of marriage. El Moussa shares two children, daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, with Haack.

Young often shares her experiences as a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden, and told PEOPLE last month that "The kids are a huge part of our lives."