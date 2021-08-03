Heather Rae Young has revealed a few new details about her upcoming wedding to Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young Says Her Wedding to Tarek El Moussa Is Happening 'So Soon'

Heather Rae Young is counting down the days until she marries Tarek El Moussa.

On Instagram Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 33, shared a sweet black and white photo from her engagement last year, giving followers a little update on the upcoming big day. In the photo, she hugged El Moussa tight with a big smile just moments after he popped the question.

"Marrying my man SO SOON!! It's all happening and what's crazy is that I'm actually calm and relaxed about it," Young wrote of her Flip or Flop host fiancé, 39. "Tarek and I are on the same page with everything we want and everything else we've left up to our amazing wedding planners. 🙌🏻 We're just excited to spend the rest of our lives together and that's really what we want the whole day to be celebrating."

"I know we've been pretty private about our wedding date and details but I view everyone in this community like you guys are my friends so I'll use this post for us to do a little wedding Q + A and I'll answer as much as I can for you 🥰🤍" the real estate agent ended her message.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

El Moussa soon chimed in on the sweet photo, writing "Me and you❤️❤️❤️."

Several friends and fans of the pair commented their congratulations and asked questions about the wedding, but Young only answered a few, saying she'll be wearing a traditional white dress and that it will not be a destination wedding. Other details about the ceremony remain left to the imagination of the couple's fans and followers.

Young and El Moussa first met on the Fourth of July in 2019, and got engaged a year later in Catalina Island, California.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement last month, Young wrote El Mousa a heartfelt note and posted photos from the life changing day in an Instagram tribute.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man. I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him. ♥️," she said.

"...You're my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year baby. Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me ♥️," she added.

Keeping the festivities going, the Netflix star joked that she and her fiancé were still celebrating due to a little delay in their anniversary gifts arriving. On Monday, Young shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the surprise gifts she received from El Mousa in honor of the occasion, including balloons, flowers, and two Dior bags.

Heather Rae Young Instagram Credit: Heather Rae Young Instagram