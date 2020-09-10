The Selling Sunset star has a great relationship with her fiancé Tarek El Moussa's two kids, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5

Heather Rae Young Says Her Parents Are Adjusting to Being ‘Bonus Grandparents’ to Tarek El Moussa's Kids

Heather Rae Young often refers to herself as a “bonus mom” to her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s two kids — and she’s officially giving her own parents the title of “bonus grandparents!”

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 32, shared a post to Instagram of a trip she and El Moussa, 39, took at the end of August to visit her parents in Running Springs, California, the mountain town where she grew up. They were joined by her soon-to-be stepkids — Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 5, — who El Moussa shares with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Anstead.

“My parents are new to being ‘bonus grandparents’ it’s obviously an adjustment to them. All of a sudden poof their baby girl has 2 bonus kids!!” Young wrote in the caption of the post, which features two photos taken on a hiking trail: one of her and El Moussa with the kids, and one of her and the kids posing with her mom and dad.

Image zoom Heather Rae Young/ Instagram

“Our blended life is crazy but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the celebrity real estate agent continued, noting that family means everything to her. “I love my life & even though it’s been an adjustment I have never been happier!”

El Moussa also shared several photos of their weekend getaway on Instagram, including photos of the blended family boating and fishing on Big Bear Lake and enjoying time at Young’s parents’ home.

“Being in the mountains is so different than the city. Time moves a little bit slower...it’s refreshing!” the Flipping 101 star captioned a photo of Brayden eating a homemade breakfast. “Both kids had an incredible time getting to know their future grandparents a little bit better ❤️.”

Young and El Moussa met on the Fourth of July in 2019 after mutual friends introduced them in Newport Beach, California. They confirmed the relationship with joint Instagram posts in early August, and El Moussa shared on the same day that he had already introduced his new love to his kids.

El Moussa proposed to Young on Saturday, July 25, while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. El Moussa told PEOPLE that Young's love for his children was what pushed him to propose to her after just a year together.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Duke Images

Young, El Moussa, Ant and Christina have an amicable relationship and are all involved in co-parenting Brayden and Taylor. The entire group celebrated Halloween together, and have met up for birthday parties and school concerts.

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Last month, Young told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that she and El Moussa have not yet selected a wedding date, but that they are planning on having it somewhere on the beach in California.

“We’re thinking within this next year,” she said during the episode. “So probably summer 2021."

One thing they have already decided on: Taylor will be the only lady standing beside Young at the altar, and Brayden will be the only man by El Moussa’s side.

Image zoom Tarek, Taylor, Brayden and Heather Grant Rivera/Apex Studios

Young is currently searching for the perfect wedding dress, taking her mom — who she calls her “best friend” — along for the ride on her appointments, which she often documents on Instagram.