The Selling Sunset realtor and the HGTV star will be taking a brief break after their wedding to film, then jetting off on their honeymoon

Heather Rae Young Reveals Where She and Tarek El Moussa Will Go On Their 2-Stop Honeymoon

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young will be tying the knot soon — but the Selling Sunset star is already looking forward to their honeymoon!

Young, 34, who got engaged to El Moussa, 40, last summer, spoke about their post-wedding plans while attending the L.O.L. Surprise movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The celebrity real estate agent brought her future step-daughter, Taylor Reese, 10, whom El Moussa shares with his ex Christina Haack, as her date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by reporters where she and El Moussa will be heading after their 'I dos,' Young replied, "We're going to the Maldives!" A celebrity-favorite vacation destination, the Maldives is a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean, known for its overwater villas, turquoise waters and near-perfect privacy.

Young then noted that there would be a second leg to their honeymoon journey: "We're going to miss the kids, but we're doing the Maldives and then Dubai [in the United Arab Emirates] for a few nights."

Though they've got their travel plans in place, El Moussa told PEOPLE last month that they won't be jetting off for their honeymoon immediately after the wedding, because he has to be in the U.S. for some HGTV responsibilities first.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Michael Tran/Getty

"I have to come back, I'm filming for a couple of days straight, and then we are out of here," the Flipping 101 star said of the logistics.

The couple, who have been engaged since July 2020, have not revealed their wedding date, but they have shared that it will be taking place "very soon," and the location will be in their home state of California.

"We were originally going to get married in Cabo, Mexico, because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it, but this was months back, and it was during the pandemic. Well, not during, we're still in the pandemic," El Moussa, who recently tested positive for breakthrough Covid, told PEOPLE last month.

"But it was a lot stricter, and we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues," he explained. "So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one."

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Magical' Joint Bachelor/ette Party in Palm Springs

El Moussa also shared that he and his bride-to-be are feeling "both nervous and excited for the big day, because the second we say 'I do' and all this planning and talking and all this is over, we're going to be able to breathe."

He added, "We've been talking about engagements and weddings for, I think it's been 14 months now, so we're almost there."

Tarek El Moussa Tarek El Moussa and kids with Heather Rae Young | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

The pair also recently announced that their black-tie affair will be filmed for a one-hour special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do. Fans can watch it on Discovery+ in December, per Entertainment Tonight.