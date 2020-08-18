Heather Rae Young Reveals Fiancé Tarek El Moussa Will Appear on Selling Sunset

Young and El Moussa's shows air on Netflix and HGTV respectively, but they've got crossovers coming, she recently shared

Despite their relationship being a storyline throughout the second and third seasons of Selling Sunset, Tarek El Moussa has never appeared alongside his now-fiancée Heather Rae Young on the Netflix reality show. But that’s going to change, she says.

The celebrity real estate agent shared the “good news” while appearing on an episode of Buzzfeed Celeb’s “Burning Questions,” answering a fan who asked if viewers can expect El Moussa to turn up on any future seasons of Selling Sunset.

“So, Tarek is on HGTV, and unfortunately the networks were not allowed to film together,” Young, 32, explains of his absence on her show to date. Though Young was allowed to appear on one episode (set to air later this year) of his newest show Flipping 101, El Moussa, 38, wasn't able to make a cameo on Selling Sunset, which just dropped its third season.

But, according to Young, that mandate changed after HGTV got to film one very special moment between the pair: El Moussa’s proposal to Young.

"Because they got to film the engagement, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement that Tarek is allowed to film an episode with me next season," Young said, explaining that she had no idea that HGTV was filming the proposal since the big moment was a surprise for her. “I thought they were just filming more content to get our [Flipping 101] episode to an hour,” she admits. “That's what [Tarek] told me."

"I'm so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him,” Young says of the opportunity for her future hubby to appear on the show that launched her to fame. “We have so much fun together, and we love filming together."

In fact, Young recently admitted on an episode of her podcast, Flashbacks, that she and El Moussa hope to have their own show someday.

She dropped that detail while discussing what turned out to be her engagement episode of Flipping 101. “I thought it was just gonna be a little bit of [shooting] b-roll one day and they ended up filming every excursion,” Young said on the episode, explaining why she was surprised — but not completely thrown off — by the presence of HGTV cameras the day of the proposal. “I thought it was fun that we got to film more of a reality show-style together for his show. So I was like cool, let’s do this. Because eventually, we want our own show together.”

El Moussa proposed to Young on Saturday, July 25, while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. He popped the question at the Descanso Beach Club with the sunset over the Pacific as a backdrop.

El Moussa and Young met on the Fourth of July in 2019 — shortly after season 1 of Selling Sunset premiered — after mutual friends brought them together in Newport Beach, California. The pair were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach later that month — making their budding romance public.

They confirmed the relationship with joint Instagram posts in early August.

Though a fourth season of Selling Sunset has not yet been announced, many fans are guessing it was recently ordered due to cryptic Instagram posts from some of the cast — Young included.

"Celebrating so much good news!! Exciting things in the near future! #sellingsunset," Young captioned a photo of herself hanging out on El Moussa's boat with her costars Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Strause and Amanza Smith on Sunday.

"Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about," Strause captioned a similar photo of the group along with a zipped mouth emoji.