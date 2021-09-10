Heather Rae Young Hints Which Selling Sunset Costar Is 'Not Invited' to Her 'Beautiful' Wedding

"I think you guys can imagine who is not invited," teased Heather Rae Young of who will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young thinks it's obvious which one of her Selling Sunset costars wasn't invited to her upcoming wedding.

The reality star, 33, is set to marry fiancé Tarek El Moussa soon with her loved ones there to witness their vows. At her second bridal shower, hosted by PETA, Young told Entertainment Tonight that while they don't have a "traditional" wedding party — only a maid of honor (her sister) and a best man (his childhood BFF) — she still plans to have her Selling Sunset castmates there on her special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All except one, she clarified.

"Well, they're all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited," Young said, implying Christine Quinn, with whom she and other Selling Sunset stars have sparred on the Netflix reality series.

"But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they're all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding," the bride-to-be added in the interview published Wednesday.

Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, and Chrishell Stause -- 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Young also told ET that the kids — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, whom El Moussa shares with ex Christina Haack — are "gonna be definitely a part of the wedding" too.

"I just cannot wait to marry this man. It's gonna be a beautiful wedding and it is coming up," Young said. "We're getting close."

Last year, new mom Quinn, 32, told PEOPLE about being labeled the "villain" of Selling Sunset.

"I guess I am the quote-unquote 'show villain,' but I love it. I think it's funny and I think people enjoy it at the end of the day, people that love me really love me," she said at the time. "When I'm on camera, I have fun with it. I understand that I'm being showcased in 100-plus countries across the world, and I have a background in comedy. I love to make people laugh, and my whole goal in life has just been to entertain people and make them feel something."