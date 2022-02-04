Heather Rae Young Takes TikTok Star Josh Richards Shopping for an L.A. Mansion: 'Should Be Fun'

Heather Rae Young documented her showing with the social media star as he stopped by the Oppenheim Group office in L.A.

The worlds of Selling Sunset and TikTok collided Thursday when Heather Rae El Moussa toured Josh Richards around some jaw-dropping real estate.

The celebrity real estate agent, 34, teased Richards's appearance on her Instagram Story yesterday before revealing him as her surprise celebrity client later that day. She shared a clip of Richards, 20, sitting at her desk at the Los Angeles office of the Oppenheim Group, where Selling Sunset is filmed.

"Finding a home for someone who's been living with 8-9 guys," El Moussa captioned a clip of Richards in the office with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, before adding, "should be fun" alongside a winking emoji. Richards, who rose to fame on TikTok in 2020, was a member of content collective The Sway House.

El Moussa asked her followers if they expected her to team up with Richards, writing on a slide in her Story, "thoughts on this collab!?? Did anyone see this coming!?"

Before touring one of L.A.'s most impressive homes, El Moussa and Richards took a TikTok break to film a video using audio from a dramatic scene from Selling Sunset. In behind-the-scenes footage shared to her Story, El Moussa and Richards lip synched along to dialogue from her Netflix show.

El Moussa promised to post "bloopers" from the TikTok later, and admitted, "Josh got [the TikTok] in one take and this took me like 8 tries."

After filming their video, El Moussa and Richards set off for their first showing, and brought the cameras along with them.

Inside the home, El Moussa suggested Richards could fit a Ferrari in an unfinished garage with a rotating floor panel to display the car on, and even jokingly offered her own up, telling the TikTok star, "I have a white one. You can borrow it."

The pair walked through the modern, glass-filled home as she asked how he could "envision" himself living there. She explained in text posted over the clip, "When I'm showing a new build I like to walk my client through and have them envision themselves in the space."

El Moussa concluded the showing by taking Richards outside to see the home's stunning views, including "the money shot" looking out on the Los Angeles skyline from above the Sunset Strip.

After the tour, El Moussa and Richards enjoyed a beverage together, with the reality star posting a clip of Richards teaching her how to shotgun.