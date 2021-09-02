The Selling Sunset star, who is a vegan, is partnering with the animal rights organization PETA

Heather Rae Young Has Second Bridal Shower to Celebrate a Cause Close to Her Heart

Heather Rae Young may have celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Tarek El Moussa with a stunning bridal shower last weekend, but on Thursday, she's going for round two — with some very special guests.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, who is a long-time animal rights activist and vegan is having a second bridal shower hosted by PETA. She's also the newest face of the organization, appearing in an ad donning a wedding dress made of cauliflower, seen below.

The special event, which is taking place Thursday morning in Chatsworth, California, will be a soiree complete with rescued goats, chickens, pigs, sheep and alpacas from a local care farm.

In a behind-the-scenes video (above) of the photo shoot for the campaign — which features wedding-related slogans like "Say 'I Do' to Vegan" and "Say 'Yes' to Vegan" — the Netflix star talks about being animal product-free for 12 years and reveals she even has three tattoos related to the lifestyle choice.

El Moussa, 40, who proposed to Young in July 2020, is not completely vegan, but has made significant steps towards it since meeting his bride-to-be.

"Tarek is the most supportive person of my vegan diet," Young says, noting that she loves cooking vegan meals for him and his two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack. In fact, she says, El Moussa often admits he likes her vegan meals better than his own.

"We are incorporating a lot of vegan food into the wedding," Young continues of their upcoming special day. "I definitely want a chocolate peanut butter cake, so Tarek and I already did some taste testing. We have not finalized what we're gonna do, but we're definitely gonna do a big vegan cake."

She concludes the video by saying that being vegan has "completely changed my life," sharing that it's given her more energy and helped her with previous health issues.

In posing for PETA, Young joins fellow celebs including Alicia Silverstone, Natalie Portman, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Woody Harrelson, Peter Dinklage and Madelaine Petsch.

Young's first bridal shower took place on Saturday at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach, where friends and family — including both Young and El Moussa's moms — gathered to toast the realtor.

Some of Young's Selling Sunset costars were also in attendance, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, new cast member Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise.

The realtor and her Flip or Flop star fiance are sharing more information about their wedding as they get closer to the big day, which they teased is coming up "so soon."

They first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when he popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a trip to St. Barts, and the Selling Sunset star marked one year of being engaged to her fiancé last month with a sweet Instagram message dedicated to El Moussa.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," she wrote. "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him."