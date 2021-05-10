Heather Rae Young Gets 'Bonus Mama' Flowers from Fiance's Ex Christina Haack on Mother’s Day

"Today is also the first time I feel like I get to celebrate myself a little today, too, as a bonus mama," Young wrote on Instagram

Heather Rae Young is loving every second of being a "bonus mom" to fiancé Tarek El Moussa's two kids — and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, is showing her appreciation!

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star, 33, took to Instagram throughout the day to show fans how she was spending Mother's Day, posting photos and videos of her and her El Moussa spending time with both of their parents at their home in Newport Beach, California.

"What a beautiful day [heart emoji] but missing the kiddos," Young, who does not have any children, captioned one video, scanning the camera around their rooftop patio, where her mom and dad and El Moussa's mom, dad, sister and brother-in-law were all sitting around a fire and enjoying some wine. Young's mom, Teresa, and El Moussa's mom, Dominique, sat side by side on a loveseat.

El Moussa, 39, shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack, who had the kids for the holiday.

Young, who has become incredibly close to Taylor and Brayden since dating El Moussa and often calls herself their "bonus mom," also shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers that were sent to her by Haack. The card read, "To: Heather. [heart]: Tay & Bray & Christina."

"Thank you @christinahaack happy Mother's Day," Young wrote on the photo on her Instagram Story, adding a double heart emoji.

Young also sent flowers to Haack on behalf of Taylor and Brayden.

Sharing some family photos from her and El Moussa's engagement party last month, Young also shared a sweet message in honor of all the mother relationships in her life.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful Mom and to all the amazing Mother's in my life: my sister, Angelique [El Moussa's sister], my Mother-in-law, and today is also the first time I feel like I get to celebrate myself a little today, too, as a bonus mama," she began the post. I'm so grateful to have so many amazing women in my life that I can look up to… my Mom, Dominique, my sister, and Angelique are the strongest women I know and also the kindest, sweetest, and most nurturing people I know."

"Over the past couple of years of being a bonus mom, I've had the most special experience of being in Tay and Bray's lives, watching them grow up, putting them first, being there for them no matter what, and bonding with them on a whole new level," she continued. "It's the biggest blessing in my life and even though I never knew I wanted or needed it, now that I have two amazing kids in my life I can't imagine my life without them."

She concluded the post by saying, "So to my Mom, my sister, Angelique and Dominique: I love you all so much and I hope that you feel loved and appreciated today and everyday because you deserve it. Happy Mother's Day and a special shoutout to all the bonus Mother's as well."

El Moussa commented on the post, thanking his fiancée for her commitment to his children: "We are so lucky and couldn't have asked for a better step mom. The babies adore you bunny love."

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Last month, they invited a small group of friends and family to join them for what Young dubbed a "sexy and fun" engagement party in Newport Beach, California.

The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.

Taylor and Brayden were in attendance for the early part of the night to celebrate.