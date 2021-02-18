Heather Rae Young said some people on social media took the tattoo "completely out of context"

Heather Rae Young Explains Meaning Behind Tattoo for Fiancé Tarek El Moussa: 'It's Something Cute We Do'

Heather Rae Young is opening up about the special tattoo that she got as a surprise Valentine's Day gift for fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, explained the meaning behind the ink — which reads "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in script on her backside — during her appearance on E!'s Daily Pop with El Moussa, 39, on Wednesday.

"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," she said of the tattoo. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."

According to the couple, who got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary, the family often say "yes sir, daddy" or "yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" at home. (El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 with ex and Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack.)

"He says, 'Yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa,' " Young said, explaining what her husband-to-be calls her at home. "It's something cute we do around the house."

The real estate agent also addressed the online response to her tattoo, saying that some people took the design "completely out of context."

"People blew it up to something it completely wasn't," she said, adding that the ink was meant to be "something sweet" for El Moussa.

When asked about what he thought of Young's tattoo, El Moussa said he "loved it" the moment he saw it.

"I thought it was the best gift I ever got," the Flipping 101 star shared. "I think it's special. For someone to put a tattoo of our family last name, it's a big deal."

Young unveiled the tattoo on her Instagram last week, captioning a close-up of the design: "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa. I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever."

However, she deleted the post the next morning after it received mixed reviews from her followers in the comments.

When an Instagram user approached El Moussa about the tattoo on his Instagram account, asking, "Do you love the tattoo," alongside two puking emojis, the HGTV star defended his future wife's body art.

"yes so much," he replied, to which Young added in a separate comment, "yes we love it. Proud to be the future Mrs. El Moussa."

Recently, the pair gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their engagement shoot, during which Young revealed that she had received a "breathtaking" new band for her 8-carat diamond ring.

"I never planned my 'dream wedding' but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. "Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring."