Heather Rae Young Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Tarek El Moussa — and Shows Off 'Tarek's Wifey' Clutch

Heather Rae Young and fiancé Tarek El Moussa are set to say "I do" in a ceremony in California this weekend

Heather Rae Young is already wearing her soon-to-be last name loud and proud!

On Thursday, Young, 34, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story from a pre-wedding celebration that was being held in her and fiancé Tarek El Moussa's honor.

Hosted at the Paradise Springs Winery in Santa Barbara, California, Young posed for a series of shots in a sleek red ensemble, as she also showed off a sparkly golden clutch that featured her future initials "HEM" on the front flap and "Tarek's Wifey" on the inside.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

She also sported a denim jacket with what appeared to be the words "Future Mrs. El Moussa" emblazoned across the back in glittering rhinestones.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

In other posts from the celebration, Young showed off a stunning spread of vegan treats from the event, as she posed with friends and family.

On her Instagram feed, the Selling Sunset star also shared a few snaps from the outing as well. Young captioned the pics, "Extra happy hour 🥰🥂🍾 …I can't believe I get to marry this man this weekend. ❤️."

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

The soon-to-be-married couple announced their engagement in July 2020 after one year of dating.

The Flip or Flop star proposed last year while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, Calif.

There, El Moussa got down on one knee in the sand and asked for Young's hand in marriage. The HGTV personality revealed that in preparation for the big moment, he secretly drove to Running Springs, Calif., to ask her parents for their blessing, which they gave.

El Moussa chose an eight-carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond for the engagement ring. "The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather," El Moussa previously told PEOPLE. "I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Engagement Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Credit: Duke Images

The events leading up to their black-tie affair and the exchange of their vows will air in a one-hour special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do, which fans can watch on Discovery+ in December, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding," Young told the outlet about filming their upcoming nuptials.

See Inside Tarek and Heather's Bachelor/ette Party Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Young then revealed the couple began to consider filming more seriously as their wedding planning unfolded. "For a long time it was a no," she said, noting that special moments with Tarek's children with his ex were what convinced them to consider it.

"As things started going on — like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping we were [thinking], How cute would that be to film?" she recalled.

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex-wife Christina Haack, from whom he publicly split in 2016 after 7 years of marriage.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Fans will also get to witness the moment when Young and El Moussa decided at the last minute to change their wedding location from Mexico to California, just months before the event.

"We were originally going to get married in Cabo [San Lucas], Mexico, because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it," El Moussa told PEOPLE in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Magical' Joint Bachelor/ette Party in Palm Springs

Due to pandemic restrictions, though, "we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues," the reality star explained. "So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one."

Ahead of the wedding, El Moussa told PEOPLE he and his bride-to-be are feeling "both nervous and excited, because the second we say 'I do' and all this planning and talking and all this is over, we're going to be able to breathe."