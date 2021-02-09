Heather Rae Young Gets a 'Mr. El Moussa' Butt Tattoo as Valentine's Day Gift for Fiancé Tarek

The Selling Sunset star also gave a close up of the new band on her 8-carat diamond engagement ring

Heather Rae Young is showing her love for fiancé Tarek El Moussa with a present that will last forever.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 33, revealed that she received a special tattoo of El Moussa's name as a Valentine's Day gift for her husband-to-be.

Young showed off her new ink on Instagram, giving viewers a close-up of the large tattoo on her backside which reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in cursive.

"Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa," Young captioned the post. "I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever."

Prior to posting the tattoo, Young teased the body art on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she was "up in L.A." getting a "big surprise for [her] fiancé."

"It's a special Valentine's present for him, I'm really excited and I can't wait to show you guys," she said.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, replied to the photo of his special gift, writing, "Forever and ever and ever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Young also gave fans another look at the new band she received for her 8-carat diamond engagement ring in the photo.

Last week, Young revealed that El Moussa purchased the "breathtaking" new band for her and that the pair "designed it together."

Alongside a close-up Instagram Story video which showed off every angle of the gorgeous sparkler, Young explained that she's been thinking about her "dream" ring for years.

"I never planned my 'dream wedding' but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years," she wrote. "Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring."

Ending with a loving note to El Moussa, she added, "My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart."

With the countdown to their wedding later this year officially on, the couple celebrated their love for one another with an engagement photo shoot - complete with three outfit changes on Young.

"Forever and ever and ever," Young wrote alongside one clip from the romantic shoot, in which she wore a white dress with a statement-making slit while El Moussa twirled her around.

"What an incredible engagement shoot!! It was a very long day but my fiancé was such a trooper. My sweet love @therealtarekelmoussa I can't wait to make it official!! It's getting closer and closer!!" she added. 'Let the countdown begin!!! 2021 wedding!!"

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Although the couple have been busy planning their nuptials — including Young documenting her hunt for the perfect wedding rehearsal dress — they've stayed mum about when they'll be saying "I do."

Seemingly dropping a hint during a recent episode of the new discovery+ series HGTV House Party, El Moussa said that he thought Young believed September will be the best month for the pair to tie the knot.