Heather Rae Young Celebrates Bridal Shower Ahead of Wedding to Tarek El Moussa — See the Photos!

Heather Rae Young is getting ready to say 'I do!'

The Selling Sunset star, 33, celebrated her bridal shower on Saturday ahead of her upcoming nuptials to HGTV host Tarek El Moussa, 40.

Friends and family —including both Young and El Moussa's moms — gathered at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach to toast the bride-to-be. Some of Young's Selling Sunset costars were also in attendance, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, new cast member Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise.

El Moussa's children — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, and who attended the couple's engagement party in April, were not at the shower, a rep for Young confirmed to PEOPLE. "[It was] a fun and sexy ladies-only celebration over lots of champagne," the rep said.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

The party decor was feminine and chic, with pink and white accents and florals throughout. The tablescapes were decorated with pink candles, bouquets, butterfly-shaped place cards, pale pink plates, and stemware with gold edges.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

The menu included three vegan courses and pink champagne, which Young — who was dressed in a white-feathered cocktail dress with a beaded corset top — popped to kick off the party, pouring it into the top of a tower of coupe glasses.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

After playing a few shower games, guests presented Young with gifts for the beach honeymoon she and El Moussa have planned, like bikinis, sunglasses and lingerie.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

Young's mom got her a gift that should come in handy once she returns home: a sexy apron that read "Domestic Diva," with a spatula and handcuffs.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

"Plot twist: My mom got me a naughty gift," Young wrote in her Instagram Stories, adding several laugh-crying emojis.

El Moussa left his mark on the event by FaceTiming in to say hello to the guests and his bride-to-be. He also sent Young a gift: a diamond bracelet, which his mom helped her put on.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

The realtor and her Flip or Flop star fiance are sharing more information about their wedding as they get closer to the big day, which they teased is coming up "so soon."

They first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when he popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

Heather Rae Young Exclusive Bridal Shower Credit: Ashley Paige Photography

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with a trip to St. Barts, and the Selling Sunset star marked one year of being engaged to her fiancé last month with a sweet Instagram message dedicated to El Moussa.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," she wrote. "I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

She added, "You're my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year baby. Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me.'