Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall Resolve 'Personal Matter' After Being Seen in Heated Discussion

Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall have made amends after getting into what appeared to be a verbal dispute at Brayden El Moussa's soccer game over the weekend.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Young's husband Tarek El Moussa — who shares Brayden, 6, as well as daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-wife Christina — is seen pulling Young's arm, seemingly holding her back.

A second photo from Saturday shows El Moussa pulling Young, 34, further away, revealing that she was confronting Christina, 38, who is sitting in a folding chair on the sidelines.

El Moussa, 40, was also photographed in an up-close verbal dispute with Christina's husband, Josh Hall. Brayden's soccer coach had to step in and split them up, the outlet reports.

heather-rae-young.jpg Heather Rae Young, Christina Anstead

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," a joint statement from all parties shared with PEOPLE says, adding, "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Christina appeared to address the incident on her Instagram Story Monday, after Brayden underwent an "emergency" appendectomy, tagging El Moussa, Young and husband Josh in the post.

Sharing a picture that shows a smiling Brayden post-surgery, Christina wrote, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is."

Heather Rae El Moussa's instagram story Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's son Brayden | Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

"We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," Christina continued. "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."

The Christina on the Coast star initially opened up about Brayden's procedure on Instagram, captioning a photo of her little one in a hospital bed, "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents."

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," she continued, referring to what is an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Christina then went on to say that "the surgery went well" and Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits," before she wrote, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."