Heather Rae El Moussa Shuts Down Critic Who Says Husband Tarek Is Her 'Whole Personality': 'Called True Love'

Heather Rae El Moussa is clapping back against social media haters.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user criticized the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, and her husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality," the user tweeted.

On Thursday, the pregnant reality star responded to the critic. "No girl, it's called true love," she tweeted. "That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

Twitter users reading the conversation responded with mixed reactions, some agree with the critic and others support the celebrity realtor. "Dont (sic) listen to them," tweeted a fan of the Netflix star. "You are a career woman and are just madly in love. I am happy for you both. You make your man glow!!"

On Sunday, Heather marked Tarek's 41st birthday with a series of photos and a loving message shared to her Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate," Heather, 40, captioned her lengthy post. "To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for."

She continued, "Words can't begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you as my person and as the father to our baby boy & to Tay & Bray. You've shown me what pure happiness is. I love this life that we've built together and there's truly no one I'd rather grow old with than you. You deserve to feel special everyday but I hope today you feel it a little extra 🥰 Happy birthday baby, I love you."

"And to everyone else: go wish @therealtarekelmoussa a happy birthday!! 😊🎈," she added.

Heather's birthday love comes after a busy summer for the couple, who revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that they're expecting a baby in early 2023.

Earlier this month, Heather organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for Tarek.

"Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic and have the need for speed 🤪 so my amazing wife surprised me with a day at the Porsche driving track as an early birthday surprise :)," he captioned a photo of the couple at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles. "She did so good because the second I stepped out of the van I realized what was happening! We drove with the blinds down for an hour so I had no idea where we were going."

Tarek said the day was filmed as part of their forthcoming docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Huge thank you to my copilot and all the staff at @porsche @pecla and a huge thank you to my wife for always making me feel special," he wrote.

While Heather was forced to miss a recent family trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, due to concerns over Zika in early August, Tarek fondly looked back at their June vacation to Greece in an Instagram Reel filled with snapshots from the getaway.

"Reminiscing on our other summer vacation that looked very different from the one I just took in Cabo 🤣," he captioned the post, referring to his family-filled getaway that Heather had to miss.

"We went to Greece with some of our closest friends and had a no-kids vacation — always nice to have some time alone but miss them like crazy whenever I'm apart from them so it's bittersweet," he added. "Just feeling lucky that I get to balance a trip like Greece with a trip like Cabo 🙏❤️."

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in an Old Hollywood inspired ceremony in Montecito, Calif. in October 2021.