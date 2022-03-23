The Selling Sunset star married HGTV host Tarek El Moussa last October in an Old Hollywood-themed celebration in Montecito, California

Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Taking 'My Last Step to Officially Be an El Moussa'

Heather Rae El Moussa is officially leaving her maiden name behind after marrying her husband Tarek in October.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a selfie as she did her makeup before taking a new passport photo on her Instagram story Tuesday.

"Next up…passport pic! My last step to officially be an El Moussa," she shared.

Heather also polled her followers to see if they also like to "glam up" for passport pictures.

Th reality star previously opened up about the decision to change her name on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in 2020.

"I'm going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I'm going to drop my last name," she said at the time. "It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don't know yet."

heather el moussa Credit: heather el moussa/instagram

The name change is the latest milestone for the couple who recently returned from a getaway in Mexico after Tarek announced the end of his show Flip or Flop with ex-wife Christina Haack.

In one snap shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the couple can be seen sitting together while lying in the sun. "Sunday Funday with her," Tarek captioned his shot, as Heather wrote alongside her own, "Sunday Funday with him 💕☀️🌴."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcement of Flip or Flop's End Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek also detailed in the caption of another post how much he enjoys getting to spend time with his wife.

"Most of the time @heatherraeyoung and I have such a fast paced life, always on the go … filming, traveling, with the kids. We are so blessed to have so many opportunities and live this crazy life!!" he wrote in part. "When you find your person, soul mate and best friend all in one it makes everyday feel like the best day ever!! Today we're off to Mexico!"

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young wedding Credit: Discovery+

Last month, Heather shared that she and her husband were building a home next to her parents.

"Fun little fact: I grew up in this house & [Tarek] & I bought the lot 2 doors down that we are currently designing & building a mountain house," she wrote, adding, "we bought a cute little cabin 3 doors down from where I grew up."