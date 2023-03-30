Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Selling Sunset' Has Not Called Her Back to Film Season 7: 'It's Frustrating'

The reality star has been on maternity leave, but says she's been ready to return to work

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 30, 2023 12:14 PM
Heather Rae Young
Photo: Heather Rae Young/instagram

Heather El Moussa's future on Selling Sunset is up in the air.

In an interview with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News on Wednesday, Heather sat beside husband Tarek as she revealed Netflix has not yet asked her to film season 7.

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out," she says. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

When Bailon asked how Heather felt about that, she responded: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
The 'Selling Sunset' cast hit the People's Choice Awards. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Later in the interview, Knight reassures Heather that she's "one of the reasons why the show has been such a huge success."

Heather responds, "I've been there from the pilot, from the beginning. Tarek agrees, "She's an O.G."

Knight then reminisces about Tarek and Heather's love story, which played out on Season 4 of Selling Sunset less than a month after the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We watched you guys fall in love on the show," Knight recalls. "I remember thinking this girl is nuts because one of the first episodes you're like, 'I love him, he's my person,' and everyone's like 'slow down.'"

Tarek adds: "Fifteen minutes turned into four years."

Heather Rae El Moussa Marks Baby Son Tristan Turning 1-Month-Old With Sweet Pictures
Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

While Heather is eager to get back to work, she's also enjoying new motherhood at home.

In January, Tarek and Heather welcomed their first baby boy together, Tristan, who is now seven weeks old. Tarek also shares two older children — daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — with ex-wife Christina Hall.

While the Selling Sunset star was pregnant with Tristan, she was also filming her HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, with Tarek that premiered on March 2.

In the interview with E! News, the Flip or Flop alum revealed the new home renovation show "is a lot different than shows we've done in the past" because it shows off the business side of flipping houses in addition to their family life.

The couple also launched their first home line, Home by Tarek and Heather, on March 24.

