Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Selling Sunset' Has Not Called Her Back to Film Season 7: 'It's Frustrating'

Heather El Moussa's future on Selling Sunset is up in the air.

In an interview with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News on Wednesday, Heather sat beside husband Tarek as she revealed Netflix has not yet asked her to film season 7.

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out," she says. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

When Bailon asked how Heather felt about that, she responded: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Later in the interview, Knight reassures Heather that she's "one of the reasons why the show has been such a huge success."

Heather responds, "I've been there from the pilot, from the beginning. Tarek agrees, "She's an O.G."

Knight then reminisces about Tarek and Heather's love story, which played out on Season 4 of Selling Sunset less than a month after the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

"We watched you guys fall in love on the show," Knight recalls. "I remember thinking this girl is nuts because one of the first episodes you're like, 'I love him, he's my person,' and everyone's like 'slow down.'"

Tarek adds: "Fifteen minutes turned into four years."

While Heather is eager to get back to work, she's also enjoying new motherhood at home.

In January, Tarek and Heather welcomed their first baby boy together, Tristan, who is now seven weeks old. Tarek also shares two older children — daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — with ex-wife Christina Hall.

While the Selling Sunset star was pregnant with Tristan, she was also filming her HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, with Tarek that premiered on March 2.

In the interview with E! News, the Flip or Flop alum revealed the new home renovation show "is a lot different than shows we've done in the past" because it shows off the business side of flipping houses in addition to their family life.

The couple also launched their first home line, Home by Tarek and Heather, on March 24.