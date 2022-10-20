Heather Rae El Moussa is marking her one-year wedding anniversary in a special way.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed she changed her handle from @heatherraeyoung to @theheatherraeelmoussa, eliminating her maiden name ahead of her milestone with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41.

"Peep the name change 👀 just in time for our 1 year anniversary this week ❤️," the real estate agent wrote in the caption. The couple's official anniversary is October 23.

On her Instagram Story, Heather couldn't contain her excitement about the update, urging her followers to "read until the end of the caption." She also teased that "it's something I'm extra excited about that happened today."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Along with the big news, the reality star — who is expecting her first child, a boy, with Tarek early next year — opened up about the challenges that come with juggling work and being pregnant.

"Currently: balancing 10 flips, filming two shows, growing a human, and the list goes on but loving and cherishing every minute of it 🤍," she wrote.

She also shared a pregnancy update involving her baby boy's new "position" that has been causing her discomfort for the past ten days. "It's been affecting my sciatic nerve," she says, adding that she's "hoping to get relief soon."

On Monday, Heather started the celebration early by posting a few throwback photos with Tarek from their wedding day.

"I can't believe it's almost been a year of being husband and wife 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻🤍 Crazy to think about all the things that can happen in a year," Heather wrote alongside photos of the pair sharing a sweet kiss and posing in their wedding day attire.

"We're now married with another baby El Moussa on the way, happier and more in love than ever," she continued. "I love this life with you and always tear up a little when I look back on our special day ❤️."

She hinted at possibly sharing "a little roundup" of her favorite wedding photos just before their anniversary.

Discovery+

The couple's Old Hollywood-themed wedding took place on October 23, 2021 in Montecito, California. Tarek's two children, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — celebrated alongside the newly-wed couple.

Heather and Tarek were also joined by 150 guests on the big day, including Heather's Selling Sunset castmates: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portratz, Emma Hernan, Romain Bonnet, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.