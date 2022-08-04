Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'

Heather Rae El Moussa is missing her family.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, admitted to having some "separation anxiety" as her husband Tarek El Moussa vacations in Mexico with his family and kids.

"Missing my best friend while he's away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I'm going through photos that I love of us 🤍 " the reality star wrote in the caption, alongside a gallery of photos from their pregnancy shoot.

She continued, "This is the longest we've been apart since we've been together so I'm maybeee getting a little separation anxiety 😆 so help distract me! What are your favorite books/tv shows at the moment??"

In her Instagram Story, the real estate agent, who is pregnant with her first child, admitted to finally feeling the pregnancy hormones. "I felt really good up until today hormonal-wise and today I started crying out of nowhere, don't know where it came from," she shared. "I feel better though now, it was just like a moment."

Heather also revealed she had woken up with "red blotches" on her skin. "Total pregnant life," she said. "One day my skin is perfect, the next day blotches and bumps." She also revealed she would be getting a facial and going to a doctor's appointment to get her thyroid checked "to make sure everything is healthy."

On Monday, Tarek, 40, posted a picture with his family and his children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea 😎," the HGTV star, 40, wrote. "Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast ❤️ Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with 🙏 So if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:)"

"Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!" he concluded the caption, mentioning his wife.

In a later post on Instagram where Heather was musing over nursery designs, she also mentioned the missed trip. "Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they're in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning 🤍," she wrote, in part.

On Wednesday, Tarek posted another photo to Instagram with his two kids. "The three musketeers take Cabo! 😎 It's not the same without @heatherraeyoung but we're holding down the fort over here doing a whole lot of jet skiing, swimming, family dinners, and just having the best time," the Flip or Flop star wrote. "Enjoying every moment before it's back to work for me and back to school for the kids! ❤️"

"All this warms my heart I miss my love so so much," Heather commented on the photo. "Can't wait to kiss you tomorrow my love."

A rep for Heather told PEOPLE that the decision for Heather to skip the trip came out of an abundance of caution, to avoid risks such as Zika virus and food poisoning.

Heather shared with PEOPLE that her doctor told her, "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."

The Selling Sunset realtor and the HGTV star were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

The pair, who are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas, are expecting a baby boy early next year.