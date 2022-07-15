Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Pregnancy News with Selling Sunset Costars at 'Girls Lunch'

The Selling Sunset cast is closer than ever!

On Wednesday, Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, and husband Tarek, 40, announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The next day, the Netflix star enjoyed lunch with her fellow costars to celebrate the big news.

On her Instagram Story en route to the lunch, Heather shared her excitement. "So obviously I'm just so excited that the news is finally out and I don't have to hide it anymore with sweatshirts tied around my waist and big t-shirts. I can wear little dresses and show off my cute little bump," she said.

She then shared she was on her way to meet "some of my besties from Selling Sunset." The reality star continued, "I cannot wait to celebrate with the girls and catch up with them. I just miss them all so much."

Along with sharing a video of the ladies smiling around the restaurant table, Heather shared a photo of her meal on her Story, writing "such a fun girls lunch" next to a chopped salad.

Castmate Chrishell Stause posted a gallery of photos of their lunch at the The Beverly Hills hotel on Instagram. "Ladies who lunch 🥰🥰HUGE congrats to @heatherraeyoung," Stause wrote. "We were all dying to paw her cute baby bump! 🥰♥️ #SellingSunset #BossBabes."

Also at the gathering was Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald and past seasons's newcomer Chelsea Lazkani.

Heather announced her pregnancy with husband Tarek El Moussa exclusively to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise a few weeks ago, they told PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was a huge shock," Heather said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

heather rae el moussa, chrishell stause

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

Having a baby of their own wasn't always in the game plan for the pair, who got together in 2019 and tied the knot last fall. Tarek already shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall, and Heather felt fulfilled being what she dubbed "a bonus mom."

"When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," she said. "But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

"I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," Tarek said.

Added Heather, "He's such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad. I can't wait to see him with our baby."