Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her marriage to husband Tarek El Moussa a little early.

Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, and the HGTV star, 41 — who are currently expecting their first baby together, a boy — shared a joint Instagram post ahead of their wedding anniversary on Oct. 23.

"I can't believe it's almost been a year of being husband and wife 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻🤍 Crazy to think about all the things that can happen in a year," Heather wrote in her caption, alongside two photographs from the couple's special day.

"We're now married with another baby El Moussa on the way, happier and more in love than ever," she continued. "I love this life with you and always tear up a little when I look back on our special day ❤️."

Heather then teased that she might "do a little roundup" of "favorite wedding photos for the week leading up to our wedding anniversary."

Heather and Tarek tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021, in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California. The Old Hollywood-style affair was filled with glamorous touches, like a 100-foot-long, high-gloss black aisle, arches of white orchids and roses, and cocktails and a cake all sprinkled with gold leaf.

After completing the required COVID PCR tests, family and friends gathered to celebrate the happy couple, including Tarek's two children — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — whom he shares with his first wife, Christina Hall.

The pair chose to forgo big wedding parties, but Heather's sister, Jenna, was at her side as her maid of honor, and Tarek's childhood best friend, Ronnie, served as his best man. Brayden carried the couple's rings, and Taylor escorted Tarek down the aisle.

Several of Heather's Selling Sunset castmates including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Portratz, Emma Hernan, Romain Bonnet, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim were also in attendance.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Heather told PEOPLE of the romantic event at the time, as Tarek agreed, noting, "It felt like it was straight from a movie. Everything was just spectacular."

Walking down the aisle was a bit of a blur for Heather — who wore a long-sleeve corset dress from Israeli designer Galia Lahav and clear heels from Amina Muaddi. She admitted she was trying hard to keep her cool, but she made sure to keep her eyes on the prize at the altar.

"He could see me walking from a distance and he blew me a kiss," she recalled. "I just focused on him the whole time, and I don't even really remember anything else that was going on."

"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family," added Heather, who quickly stepped into the role of "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden when she and Tarek got together in the summer of 2019. "They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving and understanding."

The couple is now nearing the arrival of their first baby together, which they exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in July.

Heather and Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo for the fall, when they got the happy surprise that they were expecting.

"It was a huge shock," Heather told PEOPLE at the time. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the reality star said she was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," she said.

"I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," added Tarek.