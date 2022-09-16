Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates 35th Birthday with Husband Tarek El Moussa and Friends

Heather Rae El Moussa has a lot to celebrate in her 35th year.

The Selling Sunset star, who is expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, rang in 35th her birthday Thursday night with the Flip or Flop alum, 41, and some friends during an intimate dinner gathering at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.

She posed in a black lace jumpsuit that showed off her baby bump, as she was surrounded by costars Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, among other friends in photos from the celebration.

"35 years young today and feeling so blessed. I feel so lucky to be celebrating my life while I have a whole new life growing inside me… it's surreal and it's the kind of thing where words just don't do it justice," she wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful to be going into 35 with the best husband, bonus kids, family, and friends and a baby boy on the way.

"35 feels incredible. I'm the most confident, happy and empowered I've ever been and I feel like the older you get the more you stop caring about the little things and the more you start living life the way you want to. And saying NO to things that don't bring you fulfillment. Every year is just better and better so I can't wait to see what this year brings and THANK YOU for all the birthday wishes and love," Heather added.

Heather also thanked her "best friend" Tarek on her Instagram Story, writing: "My favorite person @therealtarekelmoussa thank you for the perfect birthday dinner my love."

The couple later embarked on a secluded romantic getaway. "You ready to do nothing with your husband in the woods for a couple of days?" he asked her in a video on her story as they arrived at a gorgeously decorated cabin.

Tarek left her a trail of roses to the bed, where a Louis Vuitton gift bag was waiting for her. He also paid tribute to his wife with a sweet throwback post.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung. There is no one in this world like you:)! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room. As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man," he wrote. "Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it's hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together. Every day with you feels like the best day and I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world.

"Bunny I love you more than words can describe and I couldn't have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday," Tarek added.

After the couple tied the knot last October, Heather and Tarek announced their first pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July. "It was a huge shock," she said.

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," Heather added.