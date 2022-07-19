Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Husband Tarek a 'Hero' for Stepping in During Altercation on Flight

Heather Rae El Moussa can't stop admiring her husband Tarek.

Following a "long day" spent in the airport with numerous flight delays, gate changes and eventually, a cancelation, the Selling Sunset star, 34, shared a "heroic" moment from her husband on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"I have a story for you," she wrote. "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally & physically got in flight attendants' & pilots' faces."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Travel Day Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Though this was only a tease of the full story, the reality TV star said she'll share the "big story" on Tuesday. "My husband was a hero tonight," she added.

Earlier in the day, both Tarek and Heather shared the "travel Armegeddon" they experienced. "Security line was like 2 hours, getting on the plane there's an engine problem so there's another 2 hour delay," explained the Flip or Flop alum, 40, on his Instagram Story. In total, their flight was delayed nine hours.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Travel Day Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Heather, who recently announced her first pregnancy, was struggling amidst all the delays. "I'm starving, I'm pregnant, I need my food," she said as they stopped at a restaurant at the airport after having to deplane.

"Oh it's been a long day," Tarek said to the camera as they got ready to go to sleep back in a hotel, "what can go wrong will go wrong."

Tarek also noted, "We're gonna do this all over again tomorrow, wish us luck."

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

Heather and Tarek announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE last week. The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise a few weeks ago, they told PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was a huge shock," Heather said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the real estate agent star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Having a baby of their own wasn't always in the game plan for the pair, who got together in 2019 and tied the knot last fall. Tarek already shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall, and Heather felt fulfilled being what she dubbed "a bonus mom."

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

"When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," she said. "But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

"I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," Tarek said.

Added Heather, "He's such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad. I can't wait to see him with our baby."