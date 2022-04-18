The HGTV host and the Selling Sunset realtor spent Sunday with his kids — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — and extended family

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated Easter in style on Sunday.

In clips shared on Heather's Instagram story, Tarek's children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, (whom he shares with ex Christina Hall) are joined by their extended family and some furry friends while at his mother's house to celebrate the holiday.

Heather, 34, shared a series of videos showing the kids' fully-stocked Easter baskets, a dance break with their cousins on the beach, and a special Easter surprise. The little ones were surprised with a visit from some real bunnies from Orange County Bunny Farm.

Brayden can be heard asking Tarek, "Do we get to keep them, Dad?" as the bunnies arrived. Tarek, 40, shared a video of Brayden holding a bunny while Heather looked on with the caption: "Extra special Easter this year."

The couple were joined by Tarek's mother, Dominique El Moussa, and his older sister, Angelique El Moussa, as well as their spouses. Brayden and Taylor can be seen exploring their packed Easter baskets and playing with their fuzzy visitors.

Heather shared a video of a luxurious picnic table from Southern California events company, Table and Eve. Tarek shared a sneak peek as well, saying the company did an "incredible job on today's whole set up."

The Flipping 101 host and the Selling Sunset realtor tied the knot in October in an Old Hollywood-themed ceremony in Montecito, California.

The couple met on the Fourth of July in 2019, and were engaged in July 2020. Since meeting Tarek, Heather has fallen quickly into the role of "bonus mom" for Brayden and Taylor.

"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family," Heather told PEOPLE following the ceremony. "They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving and understanding."

The reality star is also hoping to have children of her own with Tarek. She's been open with her followers about her fertility journey, documenting doctor visits and the process of egg retrieval after freezing her embryos, in order to "empower" other women.

"Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she wrote in an Instagram post.