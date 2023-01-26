Heather El Moussa Recalls Surprising Question Husband Tarek Asked Her the Day They Met: 'I Said No'

Heather El Moussa is opening up about the day she first met her husband Tarek — and his very bold first date idea.

On Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from her followers, including how her first encounter with Tarek went down.

After recalling how they first saw each other while attending Fourth of July parties on neighboring boats in 2019, the luxury real estate agent explained that he offered to take her on a trip for their first date.

"He said, he saw me and beelined to me," she began, "And we just got into conversation and exchanged numbers at some point. He asked me on a date — well, first he asked me to Paris and then Vegas. I said no. Then he asked me on a date."

The reality star added that she actually canceled their first date but ended up going on a "real" one later on. "It was history from there," she says.

Heather El Moussa/instagram

Almost a year after they first met, Tarek, 38, popped the question to Heather while the two were celebrating their one-year anniversary on a boat trip to Catalina Island, Calif. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Flip or Flop alum — who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall — recalled the moment he knew Heather was the one.

"We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and all three were cuddling. That was the moment I knew I had to make her my wife and bring her into the family," he told PEOPLE.

The pair tied the knot in October 2021 in a ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif., and in July 2022, they revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they are expecting a baby boy together.

At nine months pregnant and expecting her baby boy to join the world any day now, Heather has been reflecting on becoming a mom very soon.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the star shared a photo of her mom cradling her bump followed by a throwback photo of her mom when she was pregnant with Heather.

"I got it from my mama," she wrote in the caption. "Growing our boy in my belly has been the biggest life-changing, eye-opening experience. Moms of ALL kinds are superheroes & are so strong, I genuinely have a newfound appreciation for everything my mom did for me."

She added, "We actually have a lot of similarities in our pregnancies and I even think we look a little alike too. Anyone else see the resemblance?!"