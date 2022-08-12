Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'

The couple filmed their experience at the track as part of their new series The Flipping El Moussas

By
Published on August 12, 2022 01:42 PM
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek an ‘Early Birthday Surprise’ at Porsche Driving Track
Heather and Tarek El Moussa. Photo: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Heather El Moussa organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for her husband, Tarek, ahead of his 41st birthday later this month.

On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star posted an Instagram photo to share what his wife had in store for him.

"Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic and have the need for speed 🤪 so my amazing wife surprised me with a day at the Porsche driving track as an early birthday surprise :)," he captioned a photo of the couple at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles. "She did so good because the second I stepped out of the van I realized what was happening! We drove with the blinds down for an hour so I had no idea where we were going."

Tarek said the day was filmed as part of their docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Huge thank you to my copilot and all the staff at @porsche @pecla and a huge thank you to my wife for always making me feel special ❤️," he wrote.

In response to the sweet shoutout, Heather, 34, commented on the post. "Such a blast my love. I am the best at surprises," she wrote.

Earlier this summer, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair would be starring in a new HGTV series all about their life together — both personal and professional.

On theme with Tarek's previous show, Flip or Flop, and current series, Flipping 101, the 8-episode docu-series has a working title of The Flipping El Moussas and will premiere in 2023.

According to HGTV, it will showcase the couple's lives as they venture into several big moments. Not only will fans watch the El Moussas undergo a house move and a large-scale renovation, but they will also follow the couple's family life.

Episodes will also feature Heather's entrance into Tarek's world of flipping as she becomes involved in his business.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a press release. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple tied the knot on October 23, 2021, and announced that they were expecting their first child together last month.

Heather and Tarek — who shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall — were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got the news.

"It was a huge shock," Heather told PEOPLE of the pregnancy. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the realtor was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Related Articles
Host Tarek El Moussa (right) and Heather Rae Young (left) stop by their Newport Beach, CA home to check on the renovation progress.
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Husband Tarek a 'Hero' for Stepping in During Altercation on Flight
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, ultrasound
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Skips Family Vacation to Mexico on 'Doctor's Orders'
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
House Remodeled by Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7M
House Renovated by HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
Tarek El Moussa, taylor el moussa
Tarek El Moussa Writes Sweet Message About Daughter, 11, as the Older Sister to Three Brothers
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby on the Way
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says Stepkids Are 'Super Supportive' of Her and Tarek's Baby News
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Says It's Been 'Challenging' to Keep Pregnancy a Secret: 'No More Hiding It'
heather rae el moussa, chrishell stause
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Pregnancy News with 'Selling Sunset' Costars at 'Girls Lunch'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Asks for Inspiration as She Plans Dream Safari Nursery for Baby
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'