Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'

Heather El Moussa organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for her husband, Tarek, ahead of his 41st birthday later this month.

On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star posted an Instagram photo to share what his wife had in store for him.

"Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic and have the need for speed 🤪 so my amazing wife surprised me with a day at the Porsche driving track as an early birthday surprise :)," he captioned a photo of the couple at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles. "She did so good because the second I stepped out of the van I realized what was happening! We drove with the blinds down for an hour so I had no idea where we were going."

Tarek said the day was filmed as part of their docu-series The Flipping El Moussas.

"Huge thank you to my copilot and all the staff at @porsche @pecla and a huge thank you to my wife for always making me feel special ❤️," he wrote.

In response to the sweet shoutout, Heather, 34, commented on the post. "Such a blast my love. I am the best at surprises," she wrote.

Earlier this summer, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair would be starring in a new HGTV series all about their life together — both personal and professional.

On theme with Tarek's previous show, Flip or Flop, and current series, Flipping 101, the 8-episode docu-series has a working title of The Flipping El Moussas and will premiere in 2023.

According to HGTV, it will showcase the couple's lives as they venture into several big moments. Not only will fans watch the El Moussas undergo a house move and a large-scale renovation, but they will also follow the couple's family life.

Episodes will also feature Heather's entrance into Tarek's world of flipping as she becomes involved in his business.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a press release. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple tied the knot on October 23, 2021, and announced that they were expecting their first child together last month.

Heather and Tarek — who shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall — were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got the news.

"It was a huge shock," Heather told PEOPLE of the pregnancy. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the realtor was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."