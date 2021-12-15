Tarek & Heather The Big I Do will premiere Thursday, Dec. 16 at p.m. on HGTV

Heather Rae El Moussa Gets a Surprise from Tarek During Wedding Dress Fitting in New HGTV Special

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are giving fans an exclusive look inside their magical wedding.

Fans of the couple will have the opportunity to watch the two tie the knot on the upcoming wedding special, Tarek & Heather The Big I Do.

The one-hour wedding special features the two making the final touches before their big day. A major plotline includes an abrupt change to the couple's original wedding venue at a resort in Mexico, according to a news release.

The last-minute change leaves the couple scrambling with only four months to begin their search and plan the wedding all over again.

In an exclusive clip from the special, Young, 34, sets out to find her dream wedding dress.

"You look beautiful," said Young's mother as the soon-to-be bride stands before family members at a fitting for her dress. "I think in my mind and hers, we might have found the right one."

Young also gets a gorgeous bouquet of roses sent from El Moussa, 40, during the fitting.

"When I send Heather flowers, I am really telling her how special she is to me. It is really important that you spoil the ones you love. You just need to remind them as often as possible how special they are to you," said El Moussa in the clip.

The flowers are accompanied by a note from the groom, saying he knows how beautiful she looks in the gown, and can't wait to see her in it.

The couple got married Oct. 23 in front of 150 guests in Montecito, California. The Old Hollywood-style affair was filled with glamorous touches, like a 100-foot-long, high-gloss black aisle, arches of white orchids and roses, and cocktails and a cake all sprinkled with gold leaf.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Young told PEOPLE of the romantic event, which they planned with the help of the team at Pure Lavish Events.

"It felt like it was straight from a movie," added El Moussa. "Everything was just spectacular."