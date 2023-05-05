Heather El Moussa and Newcomer Bre Tiesi 'Immediately Clicked' While Filming 'Selling Sunset' Season 6

An unlikely alliance has formed between these Selling Sunset agents!

In a birthday tribute to Bre Tiesi posted on Instagram, Heather El Moussa opened up about why she became close friends with the Netflix series' new member — even though the former model could be replacing Christine Quinn as the show's next villain in season 6.

"Happy birthday to the yin to my yang, my beauty @bre_tiesi 🤍🖤," El Moussa wrote beside a photo of the pairi. "Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻"

Clearly touched by her friend's post, Tiesi echoed a similar sentiment in the comments.

"🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 we immediately clicked is an understatement!" Tiesi wrote back. "I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

The Selling Sunset newcomer added that she wouldn't have "made it through this show" without El Moussa and ended her comment on a sweet note: "Cheers to many more years of momming and bossing 😉"

Fellow Oppenheim Group agent Chrishell Stause was also moved by the sweet post, writing "BEAUTIFUL BOSSES!!!! 👑👑🥳🥳" in the comments section.

Both Tiesi and El Moussa bonded over recently becoming new moms, as El Moussa gave birth to her first child, three-month-old son Tristan — whom she shares with her husband Tarek — in January.

Tiesi became a mom in July, when she gave birth to her now-nine-month-old son, Legendary Love — whom she shares with Nick Cannon. The Daily Cannon host is also dad to eleven other children, including his 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan from his marriage to ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Tarek shares two older kids, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex, HGTV star Christina Hall.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the trailer for season 6 of Selling Sunset, premiering May 19, on Thursday. It gives a sneak peek at Tiesi's new role at the Oppenheim Group as she makes her debut alongside new-to-the-show Oppenheim agent Nicole Young.

"I don't think the O Group is ready for me," Tiesi says in one clip of her showing off a larger-than-life listing.

At least one agent immediately butts heads with Tiesi.

In one scene, returning star Chelsea Lazkani is caught gossiping about the nature of Tieisi's relationship with Cannon in a confessional-style clip. "As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," she says.

But Tiesi claps back: "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is streaming May 19 on Netflix.