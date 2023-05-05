Heather El Moussa and Newcomer Bre Tiesi 'Immediately Clicked' While Filming 'Selling Sunset' Season 6

Despite fans speculating that Tiesi is the show’s next villain, El Moussa is making it clear that she’s team Bre all the way

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 5, 2023 05:28 PM
Heather El Moussa and Bre Tiesi
Photo: Heather El Moussa/instagram

An unlikely alliance has formed between these Selling Sunset agents!

In a birthday tribute to Bre Tiesi posted on Instagram, Heather El Moussa opened up about why she became close friends with the Netflix series' new member — even though the former model could be replacing Christine Quinn as the show's next villain in season 6.

"Happy birthday to the yin to my yang, my beauty @bre_tiesi 🤍🖤," El Moussa wrote beside a photo of the pairi. "Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻"

Clearly touched by her friend's post, Tiesi echoed a similar sentiment in the comments.

"🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 we immediately clicked is an understatement!" Tiesi wrote back. "I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

The Selling Sunset newcomer added that she wouldn't have "made it through this show" without El Moussa and ended her comment on a sweet note: "Cheers to many more years of momming and bossing 😉"

Fellow Oppenheim Group agent Chrishell Stause was also moved by the sweet post, writing "BEAUTIFUL BOSSES!!!! 👑👑🥳🥳" in the comments section.

Heather El Moussa and Bre Tiesi
Heather El Moussa/instagram

Both Tiesi and El Moussa bonded over recently becoming new moms, as El Moussa gave birth to her first child, three-month-old son Tristan — whom she shares with her husband Tarek — in January.

Tiesi became a mom in July, when she gave birth to her now-nine-month-old son, Legendary Love — whom she shares with Nick Cannon. The Daily Cannon host is also dad to eleven other children, including his 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan from his marriage to ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Tarek shares two older kids, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex, HGTV star Christina Hall.

Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi.
L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram
R: Caption Nick Cannon, Legendary Love and Bre Tiesi. PHOTO: Bre Tiesi/Instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the trailer for season 6 of Selling Sunset, premiering May 19, on Thursday. It gives a sneak peek at Tiesi's new role at the Oppenheim Group as she makes her debut alongside new-to-the-show Oppenheim agent Nicole Young.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Adam Rose/Netflix

"I don't think the O Group is ready for me," Tiesi says in one clip of her showing off a larger-than-life listing.

At least one agent immediately butts heads with Tiesi.

In one scene, returning star Chelsea Lazkani is caught gossiping about the nature of Tieisi's relationship with Cannon in a confessional-style clip. "As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," she says.

But Tiesi claps back: "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is streaming May 19 on Netflix.

Related Articles
erin napier
Erin Napier Shuts Down Instagram Haters Who Called Her 'Defensive' Over Her No Social Media Plan
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50
UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Deals Tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off
GRANNY SAYS Hanging Closet Shelf, 3-Shelf Foldable Hanging
These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon
Maya Vander
'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Pregnant Again Following Late-Term Pregnancy Loss
wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon
Martha Stewart Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is House Hunting Near Her Upstate Farm
Kendra Sells Hollywood Season 2
WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson's Playboy Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in Season 2 of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Basketball Court
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Private Basketball Court at Georgia Home 3 Months After Near-Foreclosure
Melora Hardin
'The Office' Star Melora Hardin Says Jan Would 'Absolutely Love' Her Vibrant Wallpaper Line (Exclusive)
THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katarina Blöm, Johan Svenson, Ella Engström -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)
What Is Swedish Death Cleaning? The Trending Organization Method Isn't as Morbid as It Sounds
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon
Broom and Dustpan Tout
This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon
mike meyers
Mike Myers Lists NYC Penthouse for $20 Million — See Inside!
Selling Sunset season 6
WATCH: The ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 Trailer Has Blow-Ups, Bombshells — and New Villains (Exclusive)