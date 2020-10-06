"I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed

Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy'

Heather Dubrow is looking for a change of scenery from the O.C.!

The 51-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she and her husband will soon have a new place to call home during an appearance on New England Cable News' (NECN) Realitea with Derek Z.

"We actually just bought a plot of land in Idaho," Heather said, referring to herself and her husband, Terry Dubrow.

The reality star then revealed that before a single recent visit, she had never visited the Gem State. "I'd never even been to that corner of the world," she said, explaining she went thanks to a friend of hers who was traveling there.

"So I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake," she added. "And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now."

Heather has never been one to shy away from taking the reins when it comes to crafting a perfect home, and has long documented her incredible California abode.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Heather and Terry discussed their West Coast home and shared that after Terry agreed to purchase a lot, Heather asked him to step away from the home decorating process.

"She was like, 'I'll build the house under one condition,'" the Botched star, 62, told PEOPLE Now. "You don’t give your opinion about anything."

"I designed every edge detail, picked every stone, every tile, everything," Heather said.

During her chat on Realitea with Derek Z, Heather also touched on a return to reality television after host Derek Zagami asked if there was ever any potential for her own reality show centered around herself and her family.

"We've been asked about that from different sources since we've left over the last few years and one of the reasons the answer has always been 'no' is because of the kids and their ages and what they want to reveal in their lives and that kind of thing," she said.

"I will tell you, if that kind of thing were on the table, it would be something that would be discussed right now," she added.