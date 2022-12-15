Heather Dubrow Shares a Peek Inside New L.A. Penthouse After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau'

Heather Dubrow is sharing a sneak peek of her new L.A. penthouse!

After saying au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow for a record-breaking $55 million in October, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her Botched surgeon husband Terry decided to purchase a penthouse in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a glimpse inside her new luxury pad on her Instagram Story, revealing a floor-to-ceiling mirror perfect for taking selfies. Alongside a snap of her posing in an all-black ensemble, she captioned the post: "Love my new selfie place in LA!!!"

The couple lived in their former Newport Beach abode for six years and documented the home's extensive renovation process on RHOC. Once complete, the impressive home boasted 14 bathrooms, a champagne room, a 20-seat movie theater, and a stunning infinity pool with unobstructed mountain views.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing and sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate.

Heather confirmed the news of the sale to ET, telling the outlet: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Along with purchasing a home in Los Angeles, the Dubrows have also expanded their real estate portfolio to Idaho. In 2020, Heather revealed she and Terry bought land in the Gem State to build a home on.

"So I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now," she said during an appearance on New England Cable News' (NECN) Realitea with Derek Z.