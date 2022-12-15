Heather Dubrow Shares a Peek Inside New L.A. Penthouse After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau'

Heather confirmed the $55 million sale of her former home in October

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on December 15, 2022 03:10 PM
Heather Dubrow Instagram story
Photo: Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Heather Dubrow is sharing a sneak peek of her new L.A. penthouse!

After saying au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow for a record-breaking $55 million in October, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her Botched surgeon husband Terry decided to purchase a penthouse in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a glimpse inside her new luxury pad on her Instagram Story, revealing a floor-to-ceiling mirror perfect for taking selfies. Alongside a snap of her posing in an all-black ensemble, she captioned the post: "Love my new selfie place in LA!!!"

Heather Dubrow Instagram story
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

The couple lived in their former Newport Beach abode for six years and documented the home's extensive renovation process on RHOC. Once complete, the impressive home boasted 14 bathrooms, a champagne room, a 20-seat movie theater, and a stunning infinity pool with unobstructed mountain views.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing and sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLxWeOOhBBj/?hl=en heatherdubrow Verified Pre reunion beauty ritual - LOL ... bath bomb with my babies , champagne pj's and a glass of the good stuff ( or two ...😳) #RHOC #heatherdubrowsworld #drandmrsguineapig see you tomorrow @bravoandy Edited · 83w
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Heather confirmed the news of the sale to ET, telling the outlet: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Along with purchasing a home in Los Angeles, the Dubrows have also expanded their real estate portfolio to Idaho. In 2020, Heather revealed she and Terry bought land in the Gem State to build a home on.

"So I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now," she said during an appearance on New England Cable News' (NECN) Realitea with Derek Z.

