Heather Dubrow Shares a Peek Inside New L.A. Penthouse After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau' Heather confirmed the $55 million sale of her former home in October By Natalia Senanayake Published on December 15, 2022 03:10 PM Heather Dubrow is sharing a sneak peek of her new L.A. penthouse! After saying au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow for a record-breaking $55 million in October, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her Botched surgeon husband Terry decided to purchase a penthouse in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the reality star shared a glimpse inside her new luxury pad on her Instagram Story, revealing a floor-to-ceiling mirror perfect for taking selfies. Alongside a snap of her posing in an all-black ensemble, she captioned the post: "Love my new selfie place in LA!!!" Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million Heather Dubrow/Instagram The couple lived in their former Newport Beach abode for six years and documented the home's extensive renovation process on RHOC. Once complete, the impressive home boasted 14 bathrooms, a champagne room, a 20-seat movie theater, and a stunning infinity pool with unobstructed mountain views. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing and sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate. Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau' Heather Dubrow/Instagram Heather confirmed the news of the sale to ET, telling the outlet: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!" Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy' Charles Sykes/Bravo Along with purchasing a home in Los Angeles, the Dubrows have also expanded their real estate portfolio to Idaho. In 2020, Heather revealed she and Terry bought land in the Gem State to build a home on. "So I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now," she said during an appearance on New England Cable News' (NECN) Realitea with Derek Z.