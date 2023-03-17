Heather Dubrow Brainstorms Names for Potential New Home After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star asked her husband Terry for name ideas during a family getaway in Cabo

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 17, 2023 03:16 PM
Heather Dubrow
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Heather Dubrow is on the move!

After selling her infamous Newport Beach, Calif. mansion — dubbed Chateau Dubrow — in October, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is looking to relocate yet again.

Dubrow, 54, took to Instagram during a family getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, to brainstorm names for her potential new pad — and to consider the Mexican hotspot as its next location.

"Now that Chateau Dubrow is a (not so) distant memory… where will we go next ???! Still TBD but while we were in Cabo a few weekends ago for Nicky's spring break we played the name game !!" she captioned her Reel.

In the series of clips, she asks her Botched surgeon husband, Terry, what he would name their new abode, to which he responds: "Casa de Amor." Meanwhile, her son Nick, 19, suggests "Casa Fiesta." Heather and Terry also share daughters Max, 19, and Kat, 16, along with son Ace, 12, who recently came out as transgender.

Heather continued in the caption: "Not sure if ANY of these rival Chateau Dubrow but… what do you think?! What's your favorite OR if you have a suggestion, drop it 👇"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Dubrow/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Fans were shocked when Heather and Terry decided to part ways with their Newport Beach home that they had spent six years renovating. The 22,000-square-foot property sold for $55 million in October, making it the most expensive real estate deal of 2022 in Orange County. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman held the listing.

Shortly after selling the mansion, Heather told ET about their decision to relocate: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move," she told the outlet. "We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A., and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Dubrow Family
Heather Dubrow Instagram

The reality star was referring to the luxurious Century City penthouse that Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa sold to the couple in October.

Between splitting their time in L.A. and continuing to film RHOC in Newport Beach, the couple is also building a home in Idaho after Heather revealed they bought a plot of land there in 2020.

"So I had this lake house fantasy, and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love, and I'm designing a house right now," she said during an appearance on New England Cable News' Realitea with Derek Z.

