Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million

The couple spent years renovating the home and documented the construction process on RHOC

Published on October 21, 2022 09:40 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Heather and Terry Dubrow have officially said au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her Botched surgeon husband sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate, according to ET. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing.

The couple moved in six years ago and documented the Newport Beach mansion's extensive renovation process on RHOC.

Heather confirmed the news to the outlet, explaining, "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared via Instagram last week that she had already sold the couple a new home: a penthouse in Century City. "The best is when great friends turn into great clients," she wrote, noting the Dubrows looked for seven months to find the perfect place and four and a half more to negotiate the sale price.

heatherdubrow Verified Pre reunion beauty ritual - LOL ... bath bomb with my babies , champagne pj's and a glass of the good stuff ( or two ...😳) #RHOC #heatherdubrowsworld #drandmrsguineapig see you tomorrow @bravoandy Edited · 83w
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

The Dubrow's former mansion features 14 bathrooms, a 20-seat movie theater and a champagne room equipped with a call bell for some on-demand bubbly.

Of the fancy room, Heather revealed that there's one flaw regarding the bell. "So you hit it in my closet and it rings in the kitchen, but I didn't concept who was actually bringing the champagne," she told PEOPLE.

The house also includes a stunning infinity pool overlooking a mountainous backdrop. A massive gong adds another over-the-top detail to the outdoor space.

drdubrow Verified Final product!! @heatherdubrow 222w
Terry Dubrow/Instagram

In 2020, Heather also revealed she was building a home in Idaho with Terry after the couple bought a plot of land there.

"So I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake. And I fell in love and I'm designing a house right now," she said during an appearance on New England Cable News' (NECN) Realitea with Derek Z.

