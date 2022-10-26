Heather Dubrow Still Living in Orange County Despite Selling $55M Mansion, Buying L.A. Penthouse: Source

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband just bought a penthouse in LA — but they aren't ready to leave the OC just yet

By
Published on October 26, 2022 11:55 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Heather and Terry Dubrow aren't ready to leave the OC just yet.

After selling their Newport Beach home for a record-breaking $55 million last week and purchasing a new penthouse in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon husband are moving on to greener pastures — but not before filming the new season of RHOC.

"They bought in LA and are building [a home] in Idaho. They missed L.A. a lot so it will be good to have something there," a source told PEOPLE, before adding that the Dubrows are continuing to live elsewhere in Orange County while Heather films season 17 of RHOC.

The decision to sell their mansion, which the couple lived in for six years and renovated extensively, was heavily influenced by their kids, the source said.

The couple just sent the eldest Dubrow children, 18-year-old twins Max and Nick, off to college earlier this year.

"With two in college and another soon behind and the youngest not far from that, they got an offer they couldn't refuse," the source said, noting the pair hadn't formally listed their home for sale.

"It wasn't even on the market, but someone approached them with an offer and it all moved very quickly," the source told PEOPLE.

Heather, 53, confirmed the news to ET, saying, "Sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

The source also confirmed that Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman handled the sale of the Orange County mansion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLxWeOOhBBj/?hl=en heatherdubrow Verified Pre reunion beauty ritual - LOL ... bath bomb with my babies , champagne pj's and a glass of the good stuff ( or two ...😳) #RHOC #heatherdubrowsworld #drandmrsguineapig see you tomorrow @bravoandy Edited · 83w
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

The Dubrows' new L.A. penthouse is located in Century City, as revealed by Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa, who sold it to them.

The Real Housewives star also alluded to the purchase on her Instagram stories, posting a view of the city's skyline captioned, "Almost home."

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in Idaho After Selling Newport Beach 'Chateau'
Heather Dubrow/Instagram

The Dubrows' Idaho home, however, is a work in progress. They shared in 2020 that they bought a plot of land in Idaho and were building a home to live out Heather's "lake house fantasy."

