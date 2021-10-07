This Weatherproof Outdoor Space Heater Keeps Shoppers Cozy in 40-Degree Weather — and It's Surprisingly Affordable
Now that fall is in full swing, you're probably thinking about the best ways to keep warm as the temperatures continue to drop. Other than adding some new cozy sweaters and blankets to your cart, shopping for an outdoor heater may be a smart investment if you have a patio, backyard, or even a balcony. If you're on a budget and looking for something versatile, hundreds of shoppers love this $108 option on Amazon.
The Heat Storm Infrared Tripod Heater has a lot of perks: It's weatherproof (so you don't have to worry about it in the rain!), you can adjust its height from 3 to 7 feet tall thanks to its tripod design, and it's lightweight, too, weighing just over 10 pounds. It's also cost-friendly compared to a majority of outdoor space heaters, which often cost closer to $200.
Shoppers say the Heat Storm space heater keeps them "perfectly warm and toasty" and works so well for its low price tag that they actually brag about it. Reviewers claim that it keeps them comfortable in temperatures from the 50s to the 30s — one person even said it made "working bearable" in the garage when the temperature was just 10 degrees Fahrenheit outside.
Buy It! Heat Storm Infrared Tripod Heater, $108.03; amazon.com
"The amount of heat is perfect for taking the chill off when I sit outside on a cool morning (50s today) with a light blanket on my lap and a cup of coffee," one shopper wrote. "The infrared heat aimed at a chair or chairs will comfortably warm the people sitting in [them]. The unit seems to be high quality and is doing exactly what I hoped it would do… We love the heater and will get tons of use out of it this fall. Especially important for those of us isolating or quarantining at home."
Another shopper who used the heater on their balcony raved, "It's perfect for the chilly evenings we've been experiencing. I was surprised at how high the heater can be positioned and how much heat it kicks out. I plan on using [it] from now until after the first snowflake falls."
For its price point and good reviews, we're sold on the Heat Storm Infrared Tripod Heater.
