Temperatures are steadily dropping — which means we're all spending a ton of time cozying up under blankets and nursing mugs of hot cocoa. And while you could certainly spend money blasting the heat, you may be on the hunt for economical-conscious solutions that won't raise your utility bill.

Shoppers can opt for the Heat Storm Infrared Wall Heater, which is currently a whopping 44 percent off at Amazon. Unlike traditional space heaters, this infrared device warms objects rather than simply the air. This allows spaces to stay warmer for longer — even after you turn off the device. The heater can put out up to 1,000 watts of power at a time, warming up a 500-square-foot room with ease.

The device is WiFi-enabled, allowing you to control the temperature and set schedules directly from your phone. The space heater is also equipped with a number of safety measures, including a safe-touch material that won't burn or initiate your skin, along with an auto shut-off feature that kicks in if the device accidentally tips over. Plus, for added safety, you can mount the space heater directly to the wall, which also prevents the device from taking up extra space.

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many calling it "thoughtfully designed" and noting that it "heats up pronto." One user said, "The heat output this little machine gives out for its size is incredible," while another shared: "This heater was just the thing to take the chill off."

A third five-star reviewer explained that their husband loves this heater "so much so that we now have three and he's thinking of buying more." They explained that they adore being able to control the device through an app, plus it looks "sleek" and "takes up very little room." They finished off by adding, "They heat quickly and can warm up a small room fairly fast."

