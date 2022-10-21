Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Thoughtfully Designed' Wall Heater — and It's 44% Off They say it “can warm up a small room fairly fast” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Temperatures are steadily dropping — which means we're all spending a ton of time cozying up under blankets and nursing mugs of hot cocoa. And while you could certainly spend money blasting the heat, you may be on the hunt for economical-conscious solutions that won't raise your utility bill. Shoppers can opt for the Heat Storm Infrared Wall Heater, which is currently a whopping 44 percent off at Amazon. Unlike traditional space heaters, this infrared device warms objects rather than simply the air. This allows spaces to stay warmer for longer — even after you turn off the device. The heater can put out up to 1,000 watts of power at a time, warming up a 500-square-foot room with ease. The device is WiFi-enabled, allowing you to control the temperature and set schedules directly from your phone. The space heater is also equipped with a number of safety measures, including a safe-touch material that won't burn or initiate your skin, along with an auto shut-off feature that kicks in if the device accidentally tips over. Plus, for added safety, you can mount the space heater directly to the wall, which also prevents the device from taking up extra space. Amazon Buy It! Heat Storm Infrared Wall Heater, $67.50 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many calling it "thoughtfully designed" and noting that it "heats up pronto." One user said, "The heat output this little machine gives out for its size is incredible," while another shared: "This heater was just the thing to take the chill off." A third five-star reviewer explained that their husband loves this heater "so much so that we now have three and he's thinking of buying more." They explained that they adore being able to control the device through an app, plus it looks "sleek" and "takes up very little room." They finished off by adding, "They heat quickly and can warm up a small room fairly fast." Head to Amazon to get the Heat Storm Infrared Wall Heater while it's 44 percent off. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon Shoppers Are 'Impressed' with This $700 Robot Vacuum and Mop That's 77% Off Right Now Shoppers Say This 'Magic' Air Purifier Is One of the Best Purchases They've Ever Made — and It's $100 Off This Versatile Color Reigns Supreme Every Fall, as Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber Prove Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.