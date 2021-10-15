Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Holiday Collection Isn't Available in Target Stores Yet, but You Can Shop It Here
There are few people better suited to decorate a home for the holidays than Chip and Joanna Gaines. Fans of the couple could spot their signature modern farmhouse decor style from a mile away, and they've likely been anticipating their latest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia holiday collection, which is finally available to shop online at Target.
While you'll have to wait until October 31 to browse the entire holiday collection in stores, online shoppers can already take a look at all of the new products. Preview the latest drop of holiday home decor and toys now, and even add most of them to cart, too. Keep in mind, some items are still listed as "Coming Soon" online, so you can expect even more products to become available in the near future.
The selection of festive home goods includes classic holiday essentials, like stockings fit for hanging above a roaring fireplace and garlands made of faux pine needles that would look lovely as part of a centerpiece on a dining room table. You can even order an artificial Christmas tree from the collection to use for years to come. This one is dressed up in LED lights and comes in 5- and 7-foot sizes.
Along with the classics, you'll also find modern decorations. Instead of your usual plaid Christmas tree skirt, consider styling your tree with a woven collar. Choose between two rustic stains to create an unexpected holiday display. Next, replace your throw pillows with this option that gives a minimalist nod to the holiday season with the word "Merry" emblazoned on the front. You might also consider swapping out your regular calendar for this hanging metal one that comes with a magnetic wreath to help you count down the days until Christmas.
Ready to start decorating for holidays? Head to Target to see all of the festive decor available in the newest Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection and bring out your inner Chip and Jo decorating skills.