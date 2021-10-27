Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Egyptian Cotton for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets That Start at Just $17
Slipping into soft bed sheets is perhaps the best way to finish off a tough day. After all, nothing beats scrolling TikTok with one hand and nursing a mug of hot tea with the other while curled up in between silky-smooth linens — and if your sheets no longer feel silky or smooth, it's time to invest in a new set.
Luckily, one of Amazon's most popular sheets sets is on super sale: Prices for the HC Collection Bed Sheets Set start at just $15 right now. Spun from an 1,800-thread count microfiber material, the sheets are wonderfully soft and breathable. They're designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and they're even moisture-resistant.
Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with super deep pockets that can extend as much as 16 inches, and two pillowcases. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including ice blue and taupe, which are available in sizes twin through California king. When the sheets need to be cleaned, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.
Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, and even one-time skeptical shoppers have "already ordered a second set." One reviewer wrote, "Anytime I ask loved ones what they want for their birthday, it's a common answer from most… those amazing sheets!"
"There aren't enough glowing adjectives to describe these fabulous sheets," one five-star reviewer shared. "I bought them two months ago and only today put them on the bed for the first time. Oh my lord. Listen, I've had Egyptian cotton sheets before and even those cannot compare to the utter heaven of these. Soft is an understatement. The fit is perfect, everything is perfect. Honestly, I may never get out of my bed again."
"I've bought many things here on Amazon over the years and have never felt compelled to write a review until now," another user said. "These sheets are fantastic, seriously a million times better than I expected for $24.99! I can hardly believe it." They added, "They are so soft and luxurious I feel like I am sleeping in a five-star hotel bed now."
Head to Amazon and get the HC Collection Bed Sheets Set before this deal disappears.
