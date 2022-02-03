Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Bed Sheets' — and They're Under $20 Right Now
One of the most luxurious parts of staying in a hotel is getting to spread out on a set of the softest bed sheets. And while that overnight stay does have to come to an end, you can replicate that same bedding experience at home — that is, if you know where to look.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear the HC Collection Bed Sheets are among the softest, most comfortable out there — and the set is on sale. Each piece is spun from a 1,800-count microfiber material, crafting sheets that are unbelievably soft and cozy. The sheets can be used in all seasons, are designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and are even moisture-resistant, wicking away sweat to keep you dry all night long.
These bed sheets are among the most popular at Amazon, having earned over 55,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers call them the "softest sheets ever." One shopper even wrote, "You would pay over $100 for a set of sheets of the same quality," while another said: "I feel like I am sleeping in a five-star hotel bed now."
"I am 66 years old and a bit of a bedding snob," one five-star reviewer admitted. "I have to say these are my favorite sheets of all time. This is my second order for these sheets." They added, "They stay on my bed better than most sheets I have had over the years… I can't recommend these enough."
"If there were a 10-star rating, these sheets would get it," another user explained. "If I stayed in a hotel and they had these sheets, I wouldn't stay anywhere else. It is summertime and they aren't hot at all. Sometimes I go to bed and toss and turn… since buying these sheets, it's been a 'game over.' If you do buy these sheets, make sure you purchase them before a day off… because you aren't going to want to get out of bed the next day."
Head to Amazon and shop the HC Collection Bed Sheets before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
