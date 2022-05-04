Hubbard also shared something extra special that's on her wish list this year.

"This is what I'll be hoping for this Mother's Day customized with my kids' initials, because every mom deserves to splurge. 'You are my sunshine' is something my husband and I sing to our kids, and it's what my parents sang to me, so it feels appropriate to wear this timeless sunny reminder around my neck," she says of the fine jewelry piece.

Buy It! EF Collection You Are My Sunshine Diamond Necklace, $575; efcollection.com