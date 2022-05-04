Hayley Hubbard Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts — Plus the Sparkly Item on Her Wish List

The Meaning Full Living co-founder, podcast host and wife of Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and mom of three kids — Olivia, Luca and Atlas — reveals her gifting go-tos

By Antonia DeBianchi and Mackenzie Schmidt May 04, 2022 01:24 PM
Hayley's Top Picks

Credit: Devin Groody

From a colorful mani kit to dreamy slides, check out Hayley Hubbard's favorite Mother's Day gifts to surprise Mom on May 8.

The wife of Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard, Meaning Full Living co-founder and podcaster and mom of three kids — Olivia, Luca and Atlas — shares eclectic choices perfect for new moms (like the Lululemon pants that carried her through pregnancies and postpartum) and a splurge-worthy, keep-forever jewelry piece. 

Bessy Slide

Credit: Apparis

"These are the softest faux fur slippers and one of my favorite gifts to give, especially to mamas," says Hubbard. "Mom will feel like she's walking on clouds in these sweet slides."

Buy it! Apparis Bessy Slide, $90; apparis.com

Living Fully: Dare to Step into Your Most Vibrant Life

Credit: Penguin Random House LLC

"Mallory [Ervin] offers a fresh perspective on self-care and personal growth, and her book is packed with practical tips and inspiring stories," says the Meaning Full Living co-founder and podcaster. "This book inspires me to have a fresh outlook on life, motherhood, and truly helps me live a more fulfilled life. It's a must-read whether you're looking to make a major life change or simply want to find a fuller way of living. And what better gift for Mother's Day than a book that encourages moms to dare to step into their most vibrant life?"

Buy It! Living Fully, $16; amazon.com

Feeding Your Baby Solids Course

Credit: Courtesy of Meaning Full Living

"This is the perfect gift for any new mom!" says Hubbard of the course she created with her co-founder and co-host Jessica Diamond, MPH, RDN. "It will help you thrive with feeding your baby and soon-to-be toddler. It has taught me everything that I need to know on how to raise intuitive eaters, decrease picky eating from the start, and how to set up a solid foundation to support a healthy relationship with food for our kids." 

Buy It! Meaning Full Living Feeding Your Baby Solids Course, $39; meaningfullliving.com

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant

Credit: Lulu Lemon

"These high-waist, lightweight, buttery yoga pants have been my go-to for years and they just keep getting better with all of the fun colors. They're a wardrobe staple, and have also carried me through pregnancies, postpartum, and present. I can't live without these flattering, comfy pants," says the mom of three.

Buy It! Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25," $98; shop.lululemon.com

Moisture Lock Overnight Mask

Credit: True Botanicals

"Trust me, this is one gift that mom will be excited to use again and again," she says of her best beauty bet. "If you want to glow, this is THE mask! It is designed to lock-in hydration overnight, giving skin a radiant and rested appearance by morning. Simply apply before bedtime and wake up to plump, luminous skin. It's magical." 

Buy It! Moisture Lock Overnight Mask, $75; truebotanicals.com

Mani System

Credit: Olivia and June

Hubbard calls this "by far the best at-home manicure system." She explains, "It's long-lasting and looks like gel! It's my go-to nail polish with the best colors, and it's an activity that my daughter (and sons) and I can do together."

Buy It! Olive & June Mani System, $55+; oliviaandjune.com

New Mama Essentials Kit

Credit: Nēmah

"This is the gift I love to give myself and my new mama friends!" Hubbard says. "This clean beauty set includes everything a new mother needs to pamper and support her body through every season of motherhood. These are products that I still use daily." 

Buy It! Nēmah New Mama Essentials Kit, $79; nemah.com

Oat Milk Body Lotion

Credit: ARCHIPELAGO

"This is the silkiest, lightweight body lotion!" according to the star. "It's my favorite after-shower or daily lotion that leaves my skin feeling soft but not greasy. My kids and husband are always trying to steal it from me! It also ticks some important boxes, she says. "It's paraben-free, gluten-free, 100% cruelty-free, and 100% non-GMO and ontains no phthalates or artificial colors.

Buy It! ARCHIPELAGO Oat Milk Body Lotion, $32; shoparchipelago.com

Washable Silk Tee Set

Credit: Lunya

"Give the gift of luxe with a set of cute and sexy silk pajamas," Hubbard suggests. "These flattering pajamas are my favorite for at-home lounging or travel."

Buy It! Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set, $198; lunya.co

I Am Elite Yoga Mat

Credit: AJ Love Yoga

This mantra-covered yoga mat "brings me daily motivation, inspiration, and is a practical yet unique gift for moms that like to move or meditate," says the podcaster.

Buy It! AJ LOVE I Am Elite Yoga Mat, $85; ajloveyoga.com

You Are My Sunshine Diamond Necklace

Hubbard also shared something extra special that's on her wish list this year.

"This is what I'll be hoping for this Mother's Day customized with my kids' initials, because every mom deserves to splurge. 'You are my sunshine' is something my husband and I sing to our kids, and it's what my parents sang to me, so it feels appropriate to wear this timeless sunny reminder around my neck," she says of the fine jewelry piece.

Buy It! EF Collection You Are My Sunshine Diamond Necklace, $575; efcollection.com

Youth Serum

Credit: Skin Pharm

Hubbard calls this splurge-worthy serum "my Nashville-based skincare staple!"

"This serum is a daily must-have and safe for pregnancy too," she says. "I love how it delivers a youthful glow, plus helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Created with a blend of antioxidants, this serum helps protect the skin against environmental damage while also providing intense hydration. The light-reflecting properties brighten the complexion and give skin a radiant finish."

Buy It! Skin Pharm Youth Serum, $115; skinpharm.com

