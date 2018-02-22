Life was not exactly a beach on the Nashville star's Barbados vacation

Life was not exactly a beach on Hayden Panettiere’s Barbados vacation.

The Nashville actress, 28, sported a bandage on her arm at the airport after her tropical getaway with her fiance, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and their three-year-old daughter Kaya. The animal lover reportedly received a scratch from a monkey she encountered on the beach while trying to feed it a banana, according to witnesses.

Panettiere is known for her animal advocacy, frequently speaking out against the slaughtering of dolphins in Japan. In 2015, another primate captured her heart. On a trip to the Kiev Zoo, she formed a bond with a gorilla named Tony and ended up building him a new, larger enclosure.

During their Barbados trip, the Nashville-based family hung out on lounge chairs on the beach, went for a dip in the ocean and spent some time snorkeling off a boat.