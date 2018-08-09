Hayden Panettiere Lists Super Secure Nashville Home for $1.65M Amid Rumored Split from Fiance

Hayden Panettiere is making a major real estate move amid reports her engagement is over.

The actress, 28, has listed the Nashville home she shared with her fiance, Ukranian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, 42, and their daughter, Kaya, 3, for $1.65 million with Michelle Maldonado at Parks at Home real estate.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bath house features some serious safety measures, including a security system throughout, bulletproof windows and a remote controlled gate.

RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Shares Her Favorite Unusual Feature of Her Nashville Home (Hint: It’s Fishy!)

Paul Costello

“There’s an iPad in the house that controls cameras that are located in the house and around the exterior of the house,” says Maldonado of the thorough system. It also controls the home’s music system and lighting.

Upstairs, the safety precautions continue. The bedrooms all are arranged in a circle around a central lounge space and all connect to one another through interior doors. Though not exactly a safe room, the door from the living space to the bedroom loop “is a reinforced door that can be super bolted,” says the realtor. “I’m not sure who installed it but it’s a safe door.” For anyone attempting to enter the bedroom area, the door “requires a handprint” scan to unlock.

The house isn’t without warmth, however. The interiors were decorated in a glamorous yet welcoming style by Panettiere’s friend and designer Benjamini Vandiver. “It’s custom throughout. He did a beautiful job,” Maldonado notes.

Panettiere gave PEOPLE a tour of the house in 2017, and detailed some of her favorite elements, like the massive kitchen, a beloved fish tank, and a “jam room” loft built above the garage.

Paul Costello

As for the $1.85 million asking price, Maldonado says, Panettiere and Klitschko “agreed with it. They didn’t tinker at all.” She adds, “I priced it, not at clearance price, but at what I felt was appropriate.” The house was listed on August 1.

After photos surfaced on Thursday of the Nashville star leaving Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s and dancing barefoot in the street with a mystery man, her mother, Lesley Vogel, told RadarOnline, “there are a lot of changes going on in her life.”

Paul Costello

RELATED: Inside Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley’s Stunning Nashville Home, Listed for $6.2 Million

She added that Panettiere and Klitschko are still on good terms and recently vacationed in Greece with their daughter.

Panettiere’s CMT series Nashville recently concluded after six seasons and, her mother confirms, she has relocated to Los Angeles.