Hawaiian Tropic Is Bringing the Beach to You With Their New Limited-Edition Candle

Hawaiian Tropic is bringing the beach to you!

With many states still advising residents against basking on beaches for the time being due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the beloved skincare brand wants to bring the magic of a beach day directly to your home.

Enter the Beachside (Inside) candle — the brand’s new limited-edition candle launching on May 19 for $25. It's infused with the trademark scent of Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen to transport you back to sunnier days.

And as if filling your home with the nostalgic scent and a cozy new candle isn’t enticing enough, the candle is also supporting a good cause.

100 percent of proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA), an organization supporting beachside businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be working with ASBPA,” says Anastasia Tobias, Hawaiian Tropic’s Marketing Director. “When we originally concepted this idea, we knew we wanted to work with a partner who loved our beaches as much as we do. ASBPA was not only the perfect fit for this opportunity, but we know its community will be as excited as we are to enjoy moments of comfort and reprieve at home with the beloved tropical island scent of this Hawaiian Tropic candle.”

ASBPA Executive Director Derek Brockbank adds, “We are grateful to Hawaiian Tropic for supporting our work to improve America's beaches and shorelines, which are the economic engine for coastal communities across the country.”

Speaking about the important role beaches play in our communities, Brockbank continues, “Wide beaches, high dunes, and verdant wetlands also provide communities protection from coastal storms and hurricanes, offer wildlife habitat and other ecological values, while providing people affordable recreation opportunities."