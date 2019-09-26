Are you Brave Enough to Stay in These Famously Haunted Houses-Turned-Vacation Rentals?

Don’t miss your chance to unwind at this national historic inn, where the bedrooms are impeccably furnished and dessert is served all day long. The charming home includes a unique billiard room with an authentic 1907 pool table, a full gourmet kitchen, fireplaces, an outdoor grill and a fire pit located on a four-acre lawn. Then at night, retreat into any of the five bedrooms, which each have their own private bath.

If you choose to stay in the Adelaide room, you may see some paranormal activity. One guest has claimed to have been woken up in the middle of the night to find a woman dressed in Colonial-era clothing, holding hands with two children next to her bed. Another guest described feeling the sensation of having her face caressed by invisible hands. Other hair-raising claims include TVs turning themselves on and off and a shower curtain being knocked down on its own.

If mixing old-world charm and bone-chilling encounters is what you’re into, book your stay today. Rooms start at $179 per night.