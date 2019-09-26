Are you Brave Enough to Stay in These Famously Haunted Houses-Turned-Vacation Rentals?

Captain Grant's in Preston, Connecticut
Don’t miss your chance to unwind at this national historic inn, where the bedrooms are impeccably furnished and dessert is served all day long. The charming home includes a unique billiard room with an authentic 1907 pool table, a full gourmet kitchen, fireplaces, an outdoor grill and a fire pit located on a four-acre lawn. Then at night, retreat into any of the five bedrooms, which each have their own private bath.
If you choose to stay in the Adelaide room, you may see some paranormal activity. One guest has claimed to have been woken up in the middle of the night to find a woman dressed in Colonial-era clothing, holding hands with two children next to her bed. Another guest described feeling the sensation of having her face caressed by invisible hands. Other hair-raising claims include TVs turning themselves on and off and a shower curtain being knocked down on its own.
If mixing old-world charm and bone-chilling encounters is what you’re into, book your stay today. Rooms start at $179 per night.
Court House Manor in Painswick, England
Live like a king in this 13-bedroom estate. The 1,600-square-foot manor sleeps 26 and has 13 bathrooms, so you’ll never have to fight over who goes first. Take a dip in the swimming pool or soak your muscles in the hot tub before frolicking through the manicured gardens. But before you do, you should be warned that King Charles I, who stayed at the property during the 1643 Seige of Gloucerster, still haunts the four acres of land. So if you start to feel unwanted company… you better run.
Prices start at $2,643 per night.
The Manor Master Chamber in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Are you willing to stay the night at a place that was once voted the most mysterious house in Saint Paul?
Take your chances and book the master bedroom, which is said to be spacious yet cozy, and has a master bath conveniently attached. Just a short distance from downtown Saint Paul, the home also has a charming courtyard with a fire pit and a picnic area. The home has also been booked for other events, such as murder mystery dinners and paranormal investigations.
Worried about things that go bump in the night? You won’t have to lose any sleep since the ominous-looking home is guarded by a friendly doberman named Scotch. Gear up for a stay you won’t forget at just $79 per night.
The Hobo Hill House in Jefferson City, Missouri
Is there anything more comforting than knowing that this charming home was once turned into a local haunted attraction after a family who purchased the property in 2017 feared their daughter had been possessed?
The house was recently featured on The Dead Files, where the familiy claimed that they experienced lights, TVs and fans going on and off on their own and noted that their dog was too afraid to go upstairs due to strange paranormal activity.
For $275 per night, you can rent out the entire home with 9 of your closest friends to see for yourself.
Shamrock House in Sunset, South Carolina
This historic log cabin is complete with servant’s quarters, a cottage and a trout stream. Plan a camping trip, with a twist, in the 3,500-square-foot space that sleeps 24 for a minimum of 3 nights. What’s the twist, you ask? Well, it’s haunted, of course.
According to the owners, guests have claimed to have heard weeping sounds from a ghost the owners have lovingly named Nancy. But don’t freak out — they believe Nancy is friendly and the “weeping” is most likely creaking noises that come with having an older home. See for yourself for $398 per night.
Victorian Summer Cottage in Fishers Island, New York
Invite 14 of your friends to stay for a full month in this gorgeous house that was built in the 1880s by Mr. Robert R. Fox, who once owned the entire island. Enjoy stunning views in this Victorian “cottage” (it’s really a mansion), which has 11 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a dining room that is rumored to be haunted by 192’s broadway actress and opera singer Amy Fay Stone (stage name Anne Faystone).
As the legend goes: Anne Faystone, aunt of essayist Sylvia Wright and close friend to Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, has graced the dining room with her ghostly presence. The current owners say they have not been met by the distinguided spirit — but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen for you. Try your luck for an extended 30-night minimum stay at a rate of $835 per night.