Over 1,800 Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Mid-Century Modern Side Table That’s on Sale for $36

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Shopping for quality furniture to decorate your home doesn’t come cheap — that is, if you don’t know where to look, that is. Thousands of people who are shopping for home decor and furniture essentials right on Amazon, and for a fraction of other retailers’ prices. Whether you’re in the market for small space items or just need a modern table to go with your aesthetic, go with the Haton Modern Minimalist Side Table that’s on sale for just $36 and is “worth every penny!”
The Haton Modern Minimalist Side Table is beloved by nearly 2,000 reviewers who say it’s perfect for small homes or corners that lack character. Simple in design, the end table is made with sturdy wood, and has a pretty white circular tabletop that gives it a clean look shoppers love. While it comes in black, gray, and walnut, the fan favorite is this light design that features three solid beech table legs, which will brighten your room with minimal effort.
Buy It! Haton Modern Minimalist Side Table, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Although the end table has an uncomplicated design, it’s anything but boring. The extended legs and clean aesthetic gives a nod to the mid-century modern look. The style is all about sleek lines and functionality, making the table true to the architectural concept without the high price for “mid-century design on a dime!”
Because you can set it up in a small nook or corner, you can turn an empty space into a usable one. It’s no wonder shoppers are adding the versatile side table to their living room as a coffee table, to the bedroom as a side table, and even to their baby room as a nursery table. And people rave about how easy it is to set up. Just screw in the legs and you’ll be done in “less than five minutes.”
That’s why people can’t get over how stylish, functional, and affordable the Haton side table is, comparing it to more expensive ones that look the same.
“This little stand is super cute and awesome quality!” writes one Amazon shopper. “I'm using it as a side table in my baby nursery and it's the best $30 I've spent! Pottery Barn Kids has one just like it for $120, and I can't imagine it's any better quality.”
“I was on the hunt for a cheap, reliable, modern style side table and I found it with this one!” writes another. “Literally three easy steps for assembly and you're done! Don't be fooled by other tables that cost three times as much. This was worth every penny.”
If you’re shopping around for a side table or coffee table and haven’t found a quality option in your price range, opt for the Haton Modern Minimalist Side Table that’s on sale for just $36 right now on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.