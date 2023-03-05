This Smart Light Alarm Clock with Calming Sounds Helped Me Kick My Scrolling Habit Before Bed

Living in Hawaii definitely has its perks — crystalline beaches, picture-perfect sunsets, and year-round sunshine are just a few of the qualities that drew me to this beautiful island. But a downfall to my choice of residence and career path is that many of my deadlines as a writer run on East Coast time, and boy does that make it difficult to get out of bed in the mornings.

Determined to feel energized by the time I flip open my computer at 7 a.m., I decided that in 2023 I would get an alarm clock to avoid senseless scrolling on Instagram while in bed (and hopefully catch a few more hours of sleep while I'm at it).

After a healthy amount of research, I ordered the Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock, which my friend previously recommended after receiving one as a gift for Christmas.

It's equipped with all of the features you'd need to unwind before bed and wake up with ease in the morning. Like any basic alarm clock, it displays the current time, but it also offers a variety of soothing sounds and peaceful color tones that can be programmed into a personalized nighttime and morning routine.

Using the helpful Hatch app, I programmed my alarm clock with the sounds that I knew would calm my nervous system and help me feel relaxed before bed, like the Night's Tranquility setting that mimics an evening forest. You can also choose from eight other free sounds that range from white noise to light rain to a crackling campfire, and the app allows you to customize how loud or soft the audio sounds play.

The sleep setting also offers the option for the alarm clock to glow a gentle soft yellow and orange hue that's meant to mimic a sunset. This is great for using the bathroom at night or for a gentle reading light while in bed, which has replaced my habit of scrolling at night. It's so easy to activate the sleep mode, too — once your favorite sounds and colors are programmed in the app, a simple tap of a button on the alarm clock turns the sleep mode on or off.

You can also customize your morning alarm with peaceful light options that glow like a sunrise from beautiful places around the world, including Malibu, Fiji, and Prague — plus others such as a sunrise in the tropics or from within a flower orchard. You can personalize how brightly your sun shines and when it begins to rise, meaning the alarm clock can begin to glow from five to 60 minutes before your alarm sounds.

And while I have the "meditative flutes" set to wake me up gently, you can choose from 11 awakening sounds that range from abrupt bells and beeps to more gentle ocean noises and chimes. The volume can easily be adjusted to be as quiet or as loud as you need to get out of bed in the morning. To snooze the alarm, simply tap the top button once, but you'll need to hold it down to completely turn off the sounds.

Having the Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock has improved my sleep profoundly. I used to scroll through social media endlessly while laying in bed, and having an alarm clock allows me to keep my phone out of the room. If I happen to wake up in the middle of the night, the soothing sleep sounds calm me back to rest. And waking up with the "sunrise" is the best way to start my day.

And I'm not alone: With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's beloved by reviewers for the "life-changing" effects it has had on their sleep, too. "I used to struggle hard every single morning, no matter how much sleep I got or what I had to do. Now, it feels like my body and mind get time to adjust as the sunrise light gradually and gently wakes me up," one shopper wrote.

Another person added, "I've struggled with insomnia most of my life and have never been a morning person, but this alarm clock has helped me develop a more consistent sleep routine and has helped me become more of a morning person."

If you tend to toss and turn — or you're looking to create better sleep habits and catch more Zzzs — consider adding the Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock to your routine before the clocks turn back for Daylight Saving Time on March 12.

