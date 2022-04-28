Spotted: Amazon Dining Room Chairs That Look So Similar to the High-End Ones in Harry Styles' House
It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles, sartorial icon and global pop star, broke the internet (literally and figuratively!) after Better Homes & Gardens released its newest cover story with him at the forefront. The exclusive story, which features plenty of spicy Harry photos as well as insight into his forthcoming album, also showcases the 26-year-old in the comfort of his home, surrounded by some items that you, too, can take home — at a fraction of the price.
Let's focus on the set of wishbone chairs he's posing next to (lest we overlook his one sexy painted toenail poking out of a torn red sock). The chairs are likely credited to Hans Wegner, a Danish designer known for popularizing Danish Mid-Century design, and can run upwards of $700 for just one chair. And if that price range is a bit out of your budget, worry not: You can score dupes of these wishbone chairs for less at Amazon and no one will be the wiser.
Keep scrolling to check out some of the best dupes from Amazon, where prices start at just $186.
- Tomile Solid Wood Wishbone Chair, $185.25 with coupon (orig. $195)
- Yaheetech Set of 4 Weave Chairs, $413.99 with coupon (orig. $489.99)
- Poly and Bark Weave Dining Chairs Set of 2, $320
- Stone & Beam Classic Wishbone Dining Chair, $185.08 (orig. $220.38)
- Christopher Knight Home Victoria Modern Dining Chair, $236.99
- Vodur Wishbone Chair Set of 2, $389
If you're looking to start with just one chair, consider the Tomile Solid Wood Wishbone Chair, which is constructed out of beech and ash wood that's light to the touch. It arrives fully built — so you don't have to whip out the screwdriver — and comes in several different colors, including the natural color Harry has, as well as green and red. Even Amazon shoppers call these "better than some more expensive versions."
Those who are searching for a full set can nab the Yaheetech Set of 4 Weave Chairs, which are on sale for $414. These chairs are designed with a metal frame, rather than one constructed out of wood, and are super sturdy. They're the perfect addition to a dining room table, office desk, or patio, thanks to the clean, modern lines and comfortable woven seats. Shoppers can choose from a handful of neutral colors, including white and light wood.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the wishbone chair dupes from Amazon that Harry Styles would approve of, including more options for single chairs and sets.
