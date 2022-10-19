Harry's House is on the market — literally!

Harry Styles' former Los Angeles mansion has just hit the market for $7.955 million.

The Grammy winner, 28, purchased the contemporary home in 2016, according to the New York Post. He listed it for sale in 2017 for $8.5 million, but had to cut the price several times before finally finding a buyer, Architectural Digest reports. Property records show Styles sold the home in July 2019 for just $6 million.

Located just above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West, the gated, 4,000-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

The home's listing agent is a famous face as well: Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan of the Oppenheim Group.

The reality star, who joined the hit Netflix series in season 4, described the property as "very privately located in one of the most coveted pockets in L.A., nestled between the Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East, and moments above the famed Sunset Strip."

She added that the home also has "a flowing, functional floor plan that embraces easy California living with great outdoor space."

According to the listing, the two story residence has high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, as well as a fireplace and walls of glass to capitalize on the views.

Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

It's also equipped with a gourmet kitchen with sleek white cabinetry, stone countertops, a large center island, and high-end appliances.

Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography





The home is also well suited for entertainment. It features a cabana, home theater, gym, office, and private terrace.

Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

The luxurious primary suite includes a large, infinity-edge tub and a walk-in shower. On the backyard terrace, there's a lounge area, in-ground pool and adjacent hot tub.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Arrives at the Venice International Film Festival

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since letting go of the property just over three years ago, the former One Direction member has been enjoying his solo success in music and on the big screen. He wrapped his Love on Tour New York City residency in September and is currently starring alongside Florence Pugh in his girlfriend Olivia Wilde's latest film, Don't Worry Darling as well as My Policeman opposite The Crown's Emma Corrin.